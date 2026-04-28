Apostle Francis Amoako Attah has released another doom prophecy about the US president, Donald Trump, after his prediction about the leader was reportedly fulfilled

The man of God had earlier predicted that the spirit of Ayatollah Ali Hosseini Khamenei was still “fighting” and bad news might hit Donald Trump, asking his congregants to pray for him

Apostle Amoako Attah's fresh prophecy has gained widespread attention on social media, with many Ghanaians sharing their thoughts and others criticising the outspoken man of God

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah has caused a stir with a fresh prophecy about Donald Trump.

Apostle Amoako Attah drops fresh prophecy on Trump after earlier prediction was reportedly fulfilled. Image credit: Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, Donald Trump

Source: Facebook

On Sunday, April 25, 2026, news broke that a high-profile event, attended by journalists, celebrities, and political figures, was disrupted after an incident in which gunfire was reported, forcing attendees to take cover under tables.

President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance were swiftly escorted from the venue by security personnel in a coordinated response that has since circulated widely online.

Following the report, an old video of Apostle Amoako Attah prophesying about Donald Trump resurfaced.

In the video, the prophet urged his congregation and supporters of the US President to pray for him, claiming the spirit of Ayatollah Ali Hosseini Khamenei was still “fighting” and there could be an attack on him.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah earned widespread praise as many believed the incident at the White House meant his prophecy had reportedly been fulfilled.

The Instagram video showing the attempted assassination of Donald Trump is below:

Apostle Amoako Attah drops fresh Trump prophecy

In a recent interview on Okay FM, Apostle Francis Amoako has dropped another prophecy about Donald Trump, claiming the US president is still not safe.

According to the man of God, the American leader happens to be a target and could face more attacks in the coming days, adding that he could have peace after August.

“Donald Trump is not getting peace anytime soon. He can enjoy freedom after August because he is a target. The US-Iran war is very prophetic. I have seen drones being sent and plots,” he said.

The man of God released other prophecies, saying;

“Just like they bombed Iran's oil refinery, America should get ready because some of their enemies have entered their country through Canada, and others are planning to enter by sea.”

“If these two countries do not end the war, Trump may not live to cross the date of his upcoming birthday in June. There are a lot of assassination plots against him, and we need to pray for him.”

The Instagram video of Apostle Amoako Attah sharing the prophecy is below:

Reactions to Apostle Amoako Atta's new prophecy

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Apostle Francis Amoako Attah released the fresh prophecy about Donald Trump.

Kojo_ty wrote:

"The country Ghana! Everything is prophetic. When can we prophesy about having a good economy and job security?"

Wisdee_1 wrote

"We all, with due respect, this is not prophecy. Any prophecy that there is a word or is not a prophecy but is just a matter of luck."

Kwabena wrote:

"This man's prophecy is serious oo.”

Apostle Amoako Attah's prophecy on Donald Trump is reportedly fulfilled. Image credit: Apostle Francis Amoako Attah

Source: Facebook

Apostle Amoako shares concerning prophecy for April

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that renowned Ghanaian man of God, Apostle Amoako Attah, had sparked concerns with his latest doom prophecy about global events in the coming months.

In an interview on Accra-based broadcast station Okay FM on March 30, 2026, the popular preacher claimed that several disasters would happen, describing it as a pressure-cooker window.

The Parliament Chapel International founder claimed that serious global attacks were going to begin on April 1, 2026, with many connecting his words to the ongoing Middle Eastern conflict.

Source: YEN.com.gh