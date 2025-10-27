Former Barcelona defender Dani Alves has embraced life as an evangelical preacher after claiming he made a pact with God.

The former Brazil international was previously convicted of a non-consensual act before being acquitted by a superior court.

Alves, 42, spent more than a year behind bars, a turbulent chapter that ended his football career, cost him major sponsorships, and almost ruined his marriage.

He now says he has found God, months after his appeal was successful.

In a video now making the rounds on the internet, Alves was addressing an animated congregation in a church in Girona, Catalonia, preaching about his rebirth and his newfound faith.

"You have to have faith; I'm proof of that," Alves told the congregation, as related by Ara.cat.

"I will serve you, but take care of my house," he says was his agreement with God. He spoke of "the power of God" and linked it to the birth of his son. "Love is loving when one doesn't deserve it," Alves continued. He concluded, saying, "In the midst of the storm,” a messenger led him to the church.

More to follow...

Source: YEN.com.gh