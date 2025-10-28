Former Bristol City star Marvin Brown has died at 42 after a brave battle with a rare form of bile duct cancer

Brown, who became Bristol City’s youngest-ever player at just 16, spent his final days under palliative care

Fans and the football community have flooded social media with heartfelt tributes, celebrating Marvin’s talent on the pitch

Former Bristol City forward Marvin Brown has reportedly passed away on Monday, October 27, at the age of 42, following a battle with terminal cancer.

Brown, who became the club’s youngest-ever player at just 16 in 1999, spent his final days at home under palliative care after being diagnosed with a rare bile duct cancer.

Former Bristol City striker Marvin Brown passes away at 42 on Monday, October 27, 2025. Image credit: BCFC

Marvin Brown's death

The football community has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of the talented striker. Brown’s brother described him as a devoted sibling and a true friend whose passing leaves a tremendous void. He emphasized that while there is relief in knowing Brown is no longer in pain, life will feel emptier without his presence, as cited by The Sun.

Brown’s brother also highlighted his kind-hearted nature, ambition, thoughtfulness, and the way he always prioritized others, noting that his warmth could light up any room and that his humor and laughter would be deeply missed. He vowed to carry Brown’s memory in his heart forever.

During his professional career, Brown made 19 appearances for Bristol City before moving through several non-league clubs. His career included stints at Forest Green, Tamworth, Yeovil Town, Weston-super-Mare, Salisbury City, and Truro City, before retiring from football in 2012. Brown also represented England at youth level, playing for both the Under-16 and Under-17 national teams.

After retiring, he continued his involvement in football by founding the Total Pro Soccer coaching company and earning a UEFA A licence, dedicating himself to mentoring young talent.

Sadly, Brown faced numerous health challenges throughout his life, including battles with ulcerative colitis and cholangitis, a chronic liver disease. In 2022, he was diagnosed with colon cancer, which was successfully treated with surgery. Sadly, he later developed a rare form of cancer that eventually led to his passing.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page was established to support Brown’s family, as he was unable to obtain life insurance due to his pre-existing health conditions. Generous fans have contributed over £65,000 to help provide for his wife Alexis and their two daughters, as noted by the National World.

Pictured: Marvin Brown

Tributes for the late Marvin Brown

Fans have shared heartfelt reactions to Brown’s passing, many expressing disbelief and mourning the loss of a player who was admired for his talent and character.

''I’m truly heartbroken to hear about Marvin’s passing. He was such a gifted player and had a heart of gold, always putting others first. His legacy on and off the pitch will never be forgotten.” – Daniel Moore

“It’s so hard to believe Marvin is gone. I still remember watching him make history at Bristol City as a teenager. The football world has lost a real star and a kind soul.” – Sarah Gold

“Sending all my love and prayers to Marvin’s family. Through his coaching, he inspired so many young players to chase their dreams, and his impact will live on forever.” – James O'Brien

