A football player has died after a shard of glass from a broken shop window pierced his stomach.

Tributes have been paid to 38-year-old Ernest Queralt ahead of his funeral tomorrow following the freak accident.

Footballer Dies After Freak Accident, Club Releases Heartfelt Statement

The sportsman, a futsal player with a Catalan team, was fatally injured after accidentally falling against the window of a bookstore and smashing the glass.

Police are still investigating the circumstances of the tragedy but have ruled out foul play.

The victim was rushed to a hospital in the east coast Spanish city of Tarragona from the scene in nearby Reus but died soon after arrival.

News of the horror accident first emerged on Sunday, though it was only later revealed that he was a well-known footballer in the area.

The incident occurred just before 7 a.m. on Saturday on a street leading to the old market square in Reus.

Ernest, affectionately known by his nickname “Nestu,” was found unconscious and rushed to Joan XXIII Hospital in Tarragona, where he sadly passed away later that day.

Tecnovit Alforja — the team based in Alforja near Reus, which he captained and helped establish — paid tribute to him online after cancelling their matches as a mark of respect.

“We regret to announce that yesterday Ernest, our ‘Nestu’, left us. “We have no words to describe how we feel today and the void he leaves among us all.

"Founder, player, coach, coordinator, captain, but above all, a fan of this crest, this town, and these colours.

“We will continue to instil your values, dedication, commitment, camaraderie, competitiveness in our players, and through them we will keep your memory and legacy alive, which, like you, will be eternal. Always yours, rest in peace, friend. We love you.”

The club announced that a wake would begin this afternoon and continue until tomorrow, followed by his burial at a church in Alforja.

After the funeral, a dance will be held at the council-run sports pavilion where he played his home matches, allowing family, friends, and teammates to bid him farewell.

The Catalan Football Federation also shared its condolences, releasing a statement expressing its deep sorrow.

“Our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the Technovit Alforja FS first-team captain and player, who has left us aged just 38.”

A club fan said on social media:

“A star of our sport has gone. Fly high captain and carry on taking care of those close to you from Heaven.”

Another said: “An enormous hug wherever you are Ernest. And another one to your family. A great guy, a really nice person to talk to and to be with.”

