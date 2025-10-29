Michelle Agyemang suffered what appeared to be a serious knee injury during England's win against Australia

England’s 3-0 win over Australia at Pride Park in Derby on October 28, was overshadowed by a worrying moment involving rising star Michelle Agyemang, who was carried off the pitch on a stretcher following what appeared to be a serious knee injury.

The 18-year-old striker, on loan at Brighton from Arsenal, entered the match in the second half to replace Alessia Russo with England leading comfortably. However, her night ended prematurely just 18 minutes later after she went down in clear distress.

Michelle Agyemang's worrying injury

According to the Guardian, medical staff quickly rushed to her aid, and players from both teams gathered anxiously as she received treatment before being taken off to a warm round of applause from fans around the ground.

England manager Sarina Wiegman admitted after the game that the injury “did not look good,” voicing her concern for the teenage forward who has become one of the Lionesses’ most exciting young prospects.

“Of course, it was an awful moment. We don’t know yet, but I’m not very positive about what I’ve seen. When a player is stretchered off like that, it’s never a good sign.”

Watch Sarina Wiegman's update on Michelle Agyemang's injury setback below.

On social media, journalist Kathryn Batte described the scene as “a bad one,” noting that players looked visibly shaken, as Agyemang was surrounded by worried teammates when she received attention from the medical team.

Teammate Aggie Beever-Jones also shared her concern in a post-match interview:

“It’s horrible seeing anyone come off like that, especially a teammate. I just hope she’s okay. No one wants to see a player in that kind of pain.”

Although the extent of Michelle Agyemang’s injury remains unknown, fears are growing that it could involve her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), a common and serious problem that has sidelined several women’s football stars recently, as noted by TalkSPORT.

As a matter of fact, Agyemang enjoyed a breakout year in 2025, earning widespread praise for her explosive performances at the European Championship. She famously scored just 41 seconds into her debut and netted crucial goals in both the quarter-final and semi-final. Her fearless style and composure under pressure earned her the Young Player of the Tournament award.

Now, as she faces an anxious wait for a diagnosis, England fans and teammates alike are hoping the promising forward’s rapid rise won’t be halted by a long-term setback.

Michelle Agyemang won Euro 2025 award

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Michelle Agyemang was named the Best Young Player at the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025, following her outstanding performances that helped England lift the coveted trophy.

Her explosive impact and clutch goals made her one of the tournament’s brightest breakout stars.

