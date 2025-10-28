Vinicius Junior is reportedly weighing his future at Real Madrid following a heated and chaotic El Clásico showdown against Barcelona

The Brazilian winger was instrumental in Madrid’s 2-1 triumph, tormenting the Catalan defence with his trademark flair and pace

The 25-year-old, however, is said to be growing increasingly frustrated with the treatment he has received from head coach Xabi Alonso

Vinicius Junior’s future at Real Madrid has been thrown into doubt after the winger’s fiery reaction to being substituted during Los Blancos’ tense 2–1 victory over Barcelona in the 262nd El Clásico.

Reports from Spain suggest the Brazilian winger is now 'seriously' considering leaving the club amid growing frustration with manager Xabi Alonso.

Vinicius Jr is considering leaving Real Madrid after chaotic El Clasico on October 26, 2025. Photo by NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Vinicius tells Madrid he wants to leave

The Santiago Bernabeu was buzzing on Sunday night as Real edged their arch-rivals in a game full of drama, goals, and heated exchanges.

Yet, despite the victory, Vinicius’ emotions stole the spotlight. The 25-year-old was withdrawn in the 72nd minute, a decision that appeared to push him over the edge.

As he made his way to the sidelines, cameras caught him seemingly muttering, “Always me,” before reportedly shouting, “I’m leaving the team; it’s better if I leave; I’m leaving.”

Below is an explainer of Vinicius' outburst from Sky Sports:

He then stormed down the tunnel in anger, only to re-emerge minutes later as Madrid sealed a crucial three points to move five points clear of Barcelona at the top of La Liga.

His frustration did not end there. After the final whistle, Vinícius became entangled in a heated confrontation with Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal, who had also been involved in a post-match scuffle.

The altercation added another layer of tension to an already explosive evening.

The backstory behind Vinicius' decision to leave

According to Spanish publication AS, Vinicius feels increasingly sidelined under Alonso, believing the manager has not shown the same faith in him as he has in new arrival Kylian Mbappe.

Despite being one of Real’s most influential players since joining from Flamengo in 2018, the 2024 Ballon d'Or runner-up reportedly feels his past achievements are being overlooked.

The winger has been central to Real Madrid’s success in recent years, netting 111 goals in 336 appearances, as cited by Transfermarkt.

He has also lifted 14 trophies with the White Angels, including three La Liga titles and two Champions League crowns.

However, this season, he has only completed three games as a starter and was left out of the starting lineup in three of the club’s 13 matches in all competitions, raising eyebrows about his future, according to Goal.

Vinicius Jr snubs coach Xabi Alonso after his substitution against Barcelona during El Clasico. Photo by Oscar Del Pozo.

Source: Getty Images

Sources close to the club claim his outburst did not sit well with the hierarchy, who have thrown their full support behind Alonso.

The Madrid boss, who played for the club between 2009 and 2014 before returning this summer to replace Carlo Ancelotti, is said to be firm in his stance on rotation and squad management.

Although Vinícius is under contract until 2027, AS adds that he may consider leaving if his relationship with Alonso does not improve.

For now, the Brazilian remains focused on helping Real maintain their lead in La Liga, but fans are watching closely to see if he will publicly address the speculation surrounding his future.

