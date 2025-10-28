Lionel Messi appeared to take a subtle swipe at his long-time rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, with a bold comment about “breaking records"

The two icons ruled the sport for more than a decade, achieving remarkable individual and team success during their peak years at Barcelona and Real Madrid, respectively

Fans who came across Messi’s remarks shared mixed reactions online, with many convinced that the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner’s words were a veiled reference to CR7

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi has set tongues wagging after a recent interview where his comments about records and personal ambition were seen as a thinly veiled jab at long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Argentine maestro, renowned for his calm demeanour and team-first mentality, spoke candidly about what truly drives him in football.

Lionel Messi throws a subtle jibe at Ronaldo with a bold statement on 'breaking individual records'. Photos by Johnnie Izquierdo and Abdullah Ahmed.

Messi aims jab at Ronaldo; fans react

In a conversation with NBC Sports, the Inter Miami captain made it clear that breaking records has never been his main motivation.

Instead, Messi emphasised that his focus has always been on collective achievement and creating unforgettable moments on the pitch.

“Many players become obsessed with individual records and end up forgetting the main objective, which is the team’s success and winning competitions,” he explained, as cited by Soccer Laduma.

“To break records, the team must first achieve victories.”

Although Messi never mentioned Ronaldo by name, many fans interpreted the remark as a subtle message aimed at the Portuguese forward, whose relentless pursuit of records has long been part of his identity.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo involved in a tussle for possession during a friendly between Riyadh XI and PSG on January 19, 2023. Photo by Aurelien Meunier - PSG.

The football world quickly reignited its favourite debate. Supporters split into familiar camps — those praising Messi for his humility and others defending Ronaldo’s record-breaking drive.

@Desmund_Oris joked:

“Ronaldo left the group chat.”

@NolimitDrench added:

“The other guy cried because Oblak ended his penalty streak, not because the team could get knocked out.”

@rhuu05 fired back:

“He knows he won’t catch him in terms of goals. 1000 is coming. Suuuuiii!!”

@TheUAEKops asked:

“Is he talking about Ronaldo?”

And @FCBCollins simply admired the Argentine’s mindset:

“Wise words from the Goat. He has the right mindset.”

Messi also revealed that he hopes to represent Argentina at the next World Cup, even if he will be 39 by then.

These days, both legends continue to make headlines outside Europe.

Messi recently topped the MLS scoring charts with 29 goals in 28 games, as cited by Transfermarkt, guiding Inter Miami into the playoffs as they chase redemption after last season’s shock exit to Atlanta United.

Watch all of Messi's 29 goals in the MLS this season:

Meanwhile, Ronaldo remains the talisman for Al-Nassr, setting the Saudi Pro League scoring record with 35 goals in the 2023/24 season and inching closer to his lifelong dream of reaching 1000 career goals.

