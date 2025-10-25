Chemsidine Talbi’s stoppage-time strike sealed a stunning 2-1 victory for Sunderland over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on October 25, 2025

The defeat ended the Blues’ four-game winning streak in dramatic fashion, leaving fans furious

Many supporters took to social media to vent their frustration, blaming head coach Enzo Maresca’s substitutions for the late collapse

Chelsea supporters have voiced their anger at head coach Enzo Maresca following the team’s shock loss to Sunderland on Saturday afternoon.

The mood among fans turned sour after the Italian manager substituted Josh Acheampong, the teenager many believed was Chelsea’s best player on the pitch.

Chelsea fans slam Enzo Maresca, blaming his Josh Acheampong substitution as the reason behind the 2-1 loss to Sunderland. Photos by Darren Walsh and Ryan Pierse.

Source: Getty Images

Sunderland stun Chelsea

Chelsea began the match in blistering fashion, taking the lead just four minutes in when Alejandro Garnacho squeezed a low shot past the goalkeeper for his first goal since joining the club.

The early breakthrough seemed to set the tone for a comfortable outing, but the game quickly shifted.

Sunderland drew level midway through the first half after Wilson Isidor bundled home from close range, capitalising on chaos caused by Nordi Mukiele’s long throw.

Maresca’s men pushed hard to reclaim control, with Garnacho and Moises Caicedo forcing crucial saves from Robin Roefs, though their final pass often lacked precision.

Just when it seemed the contest was heading for a draw, Sunderland struck again.

In the dying moments, Brian Brobbey combined beautifully with Talbi, who guided home a clinical finish to complete a stunning comeback, according to GOAL.

Fans turn on Maresca after Acheampong sub

For many Chelsea fans, the defining moment came long before the final whistle.

Acheampong, who had scored his first senior goal only days earlier against Nottingham Forest, was withdrawn in the 76th minute despite a standout display.

The 19-year-old had been calm, confident, and commanding in defence — recording a 96% passing accuracy, 101 touches, three clearances, two blocks, two recoveries, and even a successful dribble before leaving the field.

According to Fotmob, his performance earned him a 7.1 rating, one of the highest in blue.

Josh Acheampong in a challenge with Wilson Isidor during Chelsea' Premier League clash with Sunderland on October 25, 2025. Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside.

Source: Getty Images

Maresca’s decision to replace him with Tosin Adarabioyo baffled supporters, who felt it disrupted Chelsea’s rhythm and defensive organisation at a crucial stage.

After the final whistle, social media erupted with frustration.

Sports journalist and Chelsea fan @fiifi_manfred fumed:

"Enzo Maresca undone his work there with that Acheampong sub. Really unpardonable. Is it by force to prevent a young player from playing the full 90’ mins?"

Another fan, @VincentManful, added:

"How can Maresca sub Acheampong for Tosin. Shot himself in the foot."

@3nkumefie didn’t hold back either:

"Maresca has gotten what he was looking for. Too knowing coach."

User @osstutugh commented simply:

"He dey over do."

While @AugustineDuah18 summed it up bluntly:

"Useless substitute."

Despite the defeat, Acheampong’s rise continues to inspire optimism among Chelsea faithful.

The teenage defender has impressed with his maturity and defensive discipline, earning admiration from pundits and reportedly drawing interest from Ghana’s national team.

Sources suggest the Black Stars view him as a potential long-term successor to Alexander Djiku — a testament to how far the young defender’s stock has risen, even amid defeat.

Acheampong commits future to Chelsea

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh disclosed that Josh Acheampong had signed a new long-term contract with Chelsea.

The 19-year-old defender has committed his future to the London giants with a five-year deal, keeping him at Stamford Bridge until 2029.

Source: YEN.com.gh