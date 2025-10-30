Social media users have voiced their anger at referee Chris Kavanagh for not sending off Joelinton against Tottenham

Many fans have claimed Mohammed Kudus was unfairly treated by Kavanagh during the tense Newcastle vs. Tottenham match

Despite the brawl, Newcastle United secured a 2-0 triumph to advance in the 2025/26 Carabao Cup

During Wednesday’s Carabao Cup clash between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur on October 29, tensions boiled over in the 86th minute as Mohammed Kudus clashed with Newcastle’s Joelinton.

The Ghanaian winger had just won a foul when Joelinton appeared to play aggressively, prompting Kudus to push him off his body.

Mohammed Kudus involves in a controversial incident with Joelinton as Tottenham fall to Newcastle in the Carabao Cup on October 29, 2025. Image credit: George Brown

Source: Getty Images

The incident escalated when an image circulated online showing Joelinton with his hand on Kudus’ throat, sparking outrage among football fans across social media. Many argued that the Spurs winger was clearly the victim of rough play, yet referee Chris Kavanagh issued yellow cards to both players, as featured by Wikipedia.

Despite the Joelinton-Mohammed Kudus brawl, Newcastle United proceeded to secure a commanding 2-0 victory to eliminate Thomas Frank's side from the 2025/26 Carabao Cup, as noted by The Standard.

The picture below appears to show Joelinton putting his hand on Kudus’ throat.

Joelinton seems to make contact with Kudus’ throat during Newcastle United vs. Tottenham Carabao Cup match on October 29, 2025, at St. James' Park. Image credit: Owen Humphreys

Source: Getty Images

Fans react to Joelinton-Kudus clash

Meanwhile, the decision to punish both players drew widespread criticism. On Twitter, fans commented as follows:

''Not even surprised, I think if Joelinton were to stab a player on the pitch would still only get a yellow.'' - @TJB

''Joelinton should have walked for that and I’m a Newcastle fan. Fkn stupidity VAR surley would have seen that as a yellow for the tackle and another for the afters.'' - @Scott.D

''If it’s a yellow for kudus it has to be two yellows for joelinton. One for the tackle and one for the afters. Game was already over but nice to see joelinton had time to get his mandatory underpunished thuggery.'' - @BryanW

''Never seen a more obvious red than what Joelinton just did. It should honestly be a 10-game ban. Not even the slightest thought of going for the ball just flying in with his studs 1 foot above the ground.'' - @ScapesTH

''Second red card challenge on Kudus in two games gone incorrectly punished. It’ll take a leg break or what Guehi did to Kulusevski to end them. Only way to stop him is to do this.'' - @MarkGrogan

''What i will never understand, the tackle itself was a yellow, then surely the reaction is a yellow, or clearly must be since Kudus got one, so how he stayed on the field is beyond me. What are the rules.'' - @Sarrman

''Joelinton is the nastiest, dirtiest player who genuinely should have been sent off multiple times in his career but because it's the beloved Newcastle and Eddie Howe and english passion yada yada, he gets away with murder every game.' - @Adrisa

