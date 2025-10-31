Pep Guardiola hailed Antoine Semenyo as an “extraordinary player” and one of the best performers in the Premier League this season

Semenyo has been one of the Premier League’s standout performers this season, netting six goals and providing three assists in his first eight games.

Bournemouth face fifth-placed Manchester City on Sunday, with Semenyo’s fine form seen as crucial to the Cherries’ hopes of securing a famous win

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has lavished praise on Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo, describing him as an “extraordinary player” ahead of Sunday’s Premier League showdown at the Etihad Stadium.

In what promises to be a captivating encounter, second-placed Bournemouth are set to challenge the established Big Six hierarchy as they take on fifth-placed Manchester City in a high-stakes top-flight clash.

Pep Guardiola hailed Antoine Semenyo as an extraordinary player. Photos by Mike Egerton/Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

Andoni Iraola’s Cherries come into the game on a high after sinking Nottingham Forest 2-0 last weekend, a result that propelled them into the silver medal position.

Meanwhile, the Citizens’ fading title hopes took another hit following a narrow 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa.

Bournemouth will once again look to Semenyo to maintain his outstanding form as they aim to clinch maximum points from their trip to Manchester.

Guardiola, speaking during his pre-match press conference, was full of admiration for the Ghanaian forward, who has been one of the standout performers in the Premier League this season.

The Spanish tactician hailed Semenyo’s consistency and influence, describing him as “absolutely ridiculous” for Bournemouth and acknowledging his remarkable impact as one of the league’s best players this campaign.

“It is not just this season. The way Bournemouth play suits him perfectly. He is an extraordinary player,” Guardiola said, referring to Semenyo’s explosive start to the 2025/26 campaign.

The 25-year-old Ghanaian has been in superb form, scoring nine goals and providing three assists in nine league appearances so far.

His performances have also earned him a nomination for the Premier League Goal of the Month for October, further highlighting his growing influence under Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola.

Semenyo’s Bournemouth have been one of the surprise packages of the Premier League season, losing just one of their opening nine matches.

Their impressive run has seen them climb into the top two, ahead of several traditional powerhouses, and they will be confident of beating Man City at Etihad.

Antoine Semenyo celebrates with his teammate after scoring against Liverpool on August 15, 2025. Photo by Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth.

Source: Getty Images

Premier League duo Manchester United and Tottenham are reportedly scrambling to sign Semenyo in January, while Real Madrid and Chelsea are now also closely monitoring his development.

Since joining Bournemouth from Bristol City, the Ghanaian has become an indispensable part of Iraola’s system.

He signed a new contract in January, which is believed to include a release clause, with the Cherries valuing him at more than £75 million.

With Bournemouth fighting near the top and Ghana preparing for the 2026 World Cup, the coming months could be crucial for Semenyo’s rise to global stardom.

David James advises Semenyo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former England goalkeeper David James advised Antoine Semenyo amid transfer interest from top Premier League clubs.

Manchester United and Tottenham reportedly had their bids rejected by Bournemouth, while Liverpool has also entered the race for his signature.

