Former Premier League striker Troy Deeney has tipped Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo to reach the highest level of world football

Deeney even suggested the in-form Ghanaian forward could one day play for Real Madrid if he maintains his current trajectory

Tottenham and Manchester United were previously linked with him but opted against a summer move

Ex-Premier League forward Troy Deeney believes Antoine Semenyo has what it takes to play for Real Madrid if he maintains his outstanding form for Bournemouth this season.

The Watford legend praised the the Ghana international as one of the Premier League’s most underrated talents, urging him to keep up his exceptional performances to reach world-class status.

Troy Deeney tips Antoine Semenyo to play for Real Madrid. Photos by Robin Jones/Alberto Gardin

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo’s explosive start has been central to Bournemouth’s rise to second place in the Premier League, just four points behind leaders Arsenal.

The 25-year-old, who follows a strict diet, has scored six goals and provided three assists in nine league games, a tally surpassed only by Manchester City’s Erling Haaland.

His blistering pace, power, and clinical finishing have made him one of the most dangerous forwards in the division, driving the Cherries’ strong start despite losing over £200 million worth of talent in the summer, per GOAL.

With key players like Milos Kerkez moving to Liverpool and Dean Huijsen joining Real Madrid for £50 million, Bournemouth have leaned heavily on Semenyo’s individual brilliance.

Before the international break, the Ghanaian winger produced a dazzling performance against Fulham, scoring twice, one a stunning solo goal reminiscent of Lionel Messi, and providing an assist as the Cherries fought back to claim victory.

Troy Deeney backs Semenyo for Real Madrid

His consistent displays have not only powered the club’s impressive form but also attracted attention from top European sides, with Deeney convinced the Ghana international could soon make the jump to a global powerhouse.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Deeney said:

“I just don’t know if Semenyo can keep it up, do you know what I mean? If he does, then my God, he’ll probably end up playing for Real Madrid. But I think he’s very good, very powerful, very direct. I just don’t know whether he’ll keep it up.”

Antoine Semenyo celebrates with his teammate after scoring against Liverpool on August 15, 2025. Photo by Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth.

Source: Getty Images

When asked if Semenyo ranks among the Premier League’s best performers this season, Deeney responded:

“Yeah, he’s a good shout, Semenyo.”

The striker’s comments reflect growing excitement around the Ghanaian forward’s progress and his growing importance to Iraola’s side.

Since joining Bournemouth from Bristol City, Semenyo has become indispensable, showcasing remarkable improvement in his decision-making, composure, and finishing.

His form has reignited transfer interest from Europe’s elite, with Liverpool previously exploring potential moves for the Ghanaian as a possible replacement for Mohamed Salah.

Premier League duo Manchester United, and Tottenham are reportedly scrambling to sign Semenyo in January, while Real Madrid and Chelsea are now also closely monitoring his development.

Since joining Bournemouth from Bristol City, the Ghanaian has become an indispensable part of Iraola’s system.

He signed a new contract in January, which is believed to include a release clause, with the Cherries valuing him at more than £75 million.

With Bournemouth fighting near the top and Ghana preparing for the 2026 World Cup, the coming months could be crucial for Semenyo’s rise to global stardom.

