David James has issued a warning to Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo amid growing transfer interest from Liverpool, Manchester United, and Tottenham.

Reports this week claim Liverpool have ‘joined the race’ to sign the Ghanaian forward in January, with both United and Spurs also monitoring his situation closely.

The Reds reportedly see Semenyo as a potential long-term successor to Mohamed Salah, whose recent dip in form has raised questions about his future.

David James: Ex England goalkeeper warns Antoine Semenyo over January transfer

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo has been in sensational form for Bournemouth this season, registering six goals and three assists in his first eight Premier League games.

Reports suggest Manchester United and Tottenham both made summer bids for the Ghanaian, but their offers fell short of Bournemouth’s valuation.

Semenyo went on to sign a new contract, which is believed to include a release clause, with the Cherries valuing him at more than £75 million.

David James advices Semenyo

However, former Liverpool and Bournemouth goalkeeper David James has cautioned the winger that a January move could limit his playing time at a bigger club.

Speaking exclusively to Metro Sports, James said:

‘I think Bournemouth have shown they’re not frightened to lose players. I think they’ve been excellent in that sense, just looking at this season and the players they lost. I think with Bournemouth, it will be a calculated decision.

‘I think Bournemouth would have to have someone lined up [as a replacement], and it wouldn’t surprise me if they’ve already got someone lined up or have in the pipeline to get lined up.

‘If I were Semenyo, well, we’re not talking about bad teams here, are we? I think the question would be, where is he going to get game time?

‘It’s the Premier League with five substitutes, [so] there’s always going to be game time [but] is it going to be the game time that he wants, compared to what he is having at Bournemouth? Or is it just purely about where do I win trophies?’

James plays down Semenyo’s Arsenal support

Semenyo has long been open about his admiration for Arsenal, but former goalkeeper David James has dismissed the idea that his boyhood support would influence any future transfer decision, should the Gunners join the race for his signature.

“I love it when I hear that football players are fans of certain teams,” James said.

“Because being a fan doesn’t mean you’re there, it’s not like your room’s covered in posters of your favourite players. Maybe he just enjoys their style of play.”

Speaking last year, Semenyo admitted:

“I am an Arsenal fan. It’s great to play against Arsenal, a team I’ve watched all my life, and I want to play for the top clubs as well.”

When asked if joining a club like Arsenal would be a dream move, he replied:

“Yeah, any team that plays in the Champions League or Europa League — that’s the aim.”

Source: YEN.com.gh