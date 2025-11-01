Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal has been diagnosed with a concerning health condition described as 'incurable' by medical experts

The 18-year-old has already missed five matches across all competitions this season as a result of the ailment

Health professionals reveal that Yamal’s condition causes persistent pain, which significantly affects his ability to move freely and strike the ball with power

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Lamine Yamal has been diagnosed with chronic pubalgia, a recurring groin injury that experts say has no permanent cure.

The revelation has sparked concern among fans, given how central the teenager has become to both club and country in such a short time.

The 18-year-old winger has enjoyed a meteoric rise since debuting for Barcelona’s senior team in August 2023 at just 15.

Lamine Yamal Diagnosed With Chronic Pubalgia, A Painful Condition With No Cure

Source: Getty Images

His dazzling skills, composure, and creativity quickly made him one of football’s brightest prospects.

That reputation was cemented when he finished second behind Ousmane Dembélé in the 2025 Ballon d’Or, narrowly missing out on becoming the youngest winner in history.

Pubalgia: Understanding Lamine Yamal's diagnosis

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Yamal has been battling pain in his lower abdomen and groin area, symptoms consistent with pubalgia, commonly referred to as a sportsman’s hernia.

The condition, caused by muscle imbalance or overuse, affects many elite athletes and can severely restrict movement and shooting power.

Barcelona’s medical team is working closely with physiotherapists to manage the discomfort and prevent further damage.

Treatment often includes rest, targeted exercises, and physiotherapy, though surgery may be considered in extreme cases.

The recurring pain has already sidelined Yamal, who recently bought Gerard Pique's £12 million mansion, for five matches this season, amounting to 33 days of inactivity, as noted by Transfermarkt.

Physiotherapist Lluis Puig offered insight into the diagnosis, saying, as cited by SportBIBLE:

"First of all we must say that pubalgia is not a muscle injury, but rather an alteration in the pubic area, where different muscles converge.

"We have to work on different levels, and we can't say that it's an injury that will be gone in a month.

"No, we'll have to live with it, and we'll have to do preventative and compensatory work to give him the assurances to be able to play at the highest level."

Lamine Yamal Diagnosed With Chronic Pubalgia, A Painful Condition With No Cure

Source: Getty Images

Sports traumatologist Dr Ripoll also highlighted on El Larguero the impact of the injury on the young player’s performance, noting:

“It is an injury that is frankly difficult to treat. It's characterised by pain that reduces the player's ability to move and shoot by almost 50%, which is exactly what we saw in El Clasico.”

Fans rally behind Lamine Yamal

Despite the worrying diagnosis, supporters have rallied behind Yamal expressing faith in his resilience.

Many have drawn comparisons to Lionel Messi, who also dealt with similar issues early in his Barcelona career but went on to thrive.

@D_beloved10 wrote:

“Just like Messi did… he will do better.”

@Crowned_Pamah added:

“He should just follow Messi’s routine, and I believe he will be fine.”

@kilghaxy89 advised:

“He should just ask Messi for guidelines.”

Ghanaian pastor fires warning to Yamal

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a well-known Ghanaian cleric expressed his disapproval over reports linking Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal to a woman twice his age.

The pastor, a self-professed supporter of the Catalan giants, revealed that he has made several attempts to reach out to the young star but has been unsuccessful.

Source: YEN.com.gh