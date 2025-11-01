Wayne Rooney has opened up about his time at Manchester United, recalling the attacking partnerships that defined his career at Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo’s first spell under Sir Alex Ferguson saw him win multiple Premier League titles, the Champions League, and his first Ballon d’Or.

He was part of a formidable attacking lineup that featured Cristiano Ronaldo, Carlos Tevez, Dimitar Berbatov, and later Robin van Persie

Wayne Rooney has disclosed that one of his former Manchester United teammates stood out even more than Cristiano Ronaldo when it came to forming a deadly attacking partnership at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo joined Manchester United from Portuguese side Sporting CP in 2003, a year before Rooney’s arrival from Everton.

The young winger made an immediate impression on Sir Alex Ferguson and his new teammates after dazzling in a pre-season friendly against the Red Devils, a performance that convinced Ferguson to secure his signature.

Under the legendary Scottish manager, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner flourished during his first spell in England, becoming one of the most electrifying talents in world football.

His time at Old Trafford was laden with success, as he helped United clinch three consecutive Premier League titles, a Champions League trophy, an FA Cup, and two League Cups.

It was also during this golden period that Ronaldo captured the first of his five Ballon d’Or awards, cementing his place among the elite.

Ronaldo’s rise coincided with the emergence of one of the most formidable attacking trios ever seen in the Premier League.

Alongside Rooney and Argentine forward Carlos Tevez, the trio struck fear into defenders across Europe with their pace, power, and relentless pressing under Ferguson’s guidance.

Rooney, who arrived at Old Trafford in 2004, quickly formed a strong on-field chemistry with Ronaldo.

Rooney names his favourite strike-partner

Yet, when the Englishman was asked recently about his favourite attacking partnership at Manchester United, he singled out Carlos Tevez as the best.

Tevez, who joined United on loan from West Ham in 2007, brought an intensity and aggression that perfectly complemented Rooney’s style of play.

Reflecting on that iconic era, Rooney admitted that while he and Ronaldo enjoyed a remarkable connection, his partnership with Tevez felt more instinctive and balanced.

Together, the pair’s tireless work rate and ability to combine seamlessly in attack made them one of the most effective duos of the Ferguson era

Speaking on BBC Sport’s The Wayne Rooney Show, he said:

“Tevez, I really enjoyed playing with Carlos and I enjoyed playing with all of them, but with Carlos, there was a big thing in the papers when we were signing him saying that the two of us [were] too similar [and] we couldn’t play together.

“And yeah, I think for the both of us, that really like, you know, we were like, ‘Okay, we’ll show you and stuff [like that],’ and we were aggressive and we worked hard and tackled as well, but then bounced off each other.”

“One of us plays the [No] 9, the other is a [No] 10 and we change it up and yeah, so he was definitely the favourite one to play with.”

Rooney and Tevez spearheaded United’s attack between 2007 and 2009, forming a dynamic duo alongside Ronaldo that helped deliver two Premier League titles and the 2008 Champions League trophy.

The pair combined for 47 goals during that spell, embodying Ferguson’s philosophy of intensity and fluidity in attack.

Though Ronaldo’s brilliance often stole the headlines, Rooney insists it was Tevez who brought out the best in his own game.

While Ronaldo dazzled with his individual brilliance, Rooney’s bond with Tevez was rooted in shared effort and relentless pressing, qualities that made them inseparable on the pitch

