The football world is mourning the passing of a former Arsenal star, who died at the age of 85 on Friday, October 31

He is fondly remembered for masterminding one of the greatest upsets in the history of the English FA Cup, a moment that cemented his place in football folklore

Tributes have since poured in from many of the clubs he represented and managed, as fans and former teammates honour his enduring legacy

The football world is mourning the loss of Colin Addison, one of England’s most respected figures both on and off the pitch.

Addison passed away peacefully on October 31, 2025, at the age of 85, leaving behind a legacy that spanned generations and continents.

Colin Addison, a former Arsenal star, dies at 85. Photo by Evening Standard.

Source: Getty Images

Colin Addison dies at 85: Celebrating his legacy

Born in Taunton, Addison’s football journey began humbly before blossoming into a career that saw him play for some of England’s biggest clubs, including Arsenal, Sheffield United, and Nottingham Forest.

Known for his intelligence, work ethic, and deep understanding of the game, he was admired not just for his talent but for his humility and leadership wherever he went.

After hanging up his boots, Addison transitioned into management, carving an impressive reputation across Europe and Africa.

Below is a brief tribute to the late Addison:

He guided teams such as Atlético Madrid, Cadiz, Nottingham Forest, and Derby County. Yet, it was at Hereford United where his name became immortalised.

Addison masterminded one of the greatest upsets in FA Cup history when non-league Hereford stunned then-First Division side Newcastle United in 1972.

Colin Addison gives a thumbs-up as he is celebrated by fans of Hereford FC. Photo credit: @HerefordFC/X.

Source: Twitter

After a thrilling 2–2 draw in the first encounter, Hereford triumphed 2–1 in the replay, an achievement that still echoes in English football folklore.

Under his guidance, the club also earned promotion to the Football League for the first time in its history, cementing his legendary status among supporters.

According to Sun Sport, his final managerial post came with Barry Town in 2004.

Clubs pay tribute to Colin Addison

Tributes have poured in from clubs, celebrating Addison’s immense contribution to the sport.

Arsenal wrote on X:

“Everyone at Arsenal is saddened to hear of the passing of former player Colin Addison. All our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this difficult time. Rest in peace, Colin.”

Hereford, the club closest to his heart, expressed their grief in an emotional statement on its website:

“Everyone at Hereford FC is devastated to learn of the passing of Hereford United legend Colin Addison, at the age of 85.”

Sheffield United also paid their respects, posting:

“Everyone at Sheffield United wishes to extend deepest condolences to the family and friends of former striker Colin Addison, who has sadly passed away, aged 85. Rest in peace, Colin.”

Nottingham Forest added on X:

“Nottingham Forest are saddened to learn of the passing of former player Colin Addison at the age of 85. Our deepest sympathies are with Colin’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.”

Addison’s passing comes just weeks after that of fellow football figure Jimmy Nicholson, who died at the age of 82.

Son of ex-Man City passes away

In an earlier sombre report, YEN.com.gh shared the heartbreaking news of the passing of Harley Pearce, the son of former Manchester City footballer Stuart Pearce.

Harley tragically lost his life in a tractor accident near the Pearce family home in Wiltshire on Thursday, October 16, 2025.

Source: YEN.com.gh