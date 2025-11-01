Premier League side Arsenal has announced the passing of one of the club’s legendary defenders in an emotional tribute

The heartbreaking news comes shortly after the death of former Arsenal forward Colin Addison, who also passed away on the same day

Fans have since flooded social media with tributes for the late centre-back, who made over 200 appearances for the Gunners and played a key role in their FA Cup triumph in the 70s

Arsenal fans have been left heartbroken after the club announced the passing of former defender Willie Young on Friday, October 31, 2025.

The news came through a heartfelt message shared on X, confirming the death of the Scottish centre-back who became a cult hero at Highbury.

Arsenal announce death of Willie Young

The statement read: "We are saddened to learn of the passing of former player Willie Young. Making 236 appearances and winning the FA Cup in 1979, the Scottish defender was a cult hero at Highbury.

"Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this difficult time. Rest in peace, Willie.”

The announcement followed shortly after Arsenal confirmed the passing of Colin Addison, deepening the sense of loss among supporters.

The double tragedy struck an emotional chord, marking one of the saddest moments in the club’s recent history as fans remembered two men who had played their hearts out for the Gunners.

Willie Young’s legacy: The gentle giant of Highbury

Willie Young, remembered for his towering frame and no-nonsense defending, was one of the standout figures in Arsenal’s backline during the late 1970s and early 1980s.

According to Sun Sport, the Scotsman began his professional career with Aberdeen in 1969, quickly rising to prominence before moving south to join Tottenham Hotspur in 1975.

After four goals in 59 appearances for Spurs, he crossed North London to join Arsenal, where he became a fan favourite.

In total, Young played over 200 matches for the Gunners, scoring 18 goals and providing five assists, as cited by Transfermarkt.

His crowning moment came in 1979 when he helped Arsenal lift the FA Cup after a thrilling 3-2 victory over Manchester United.

He also featured in the 1978 and 1980 FA Cup finals and played in the 1980 Cup Winners’ Cup final, where Arsenal narrowly lost to Valencia.

Following his successful spell in North London, Young had brief stints at Nottingham Forest, Norwich City, Brighton, and Darlington before retiring in 1984.

Supporters across social media have shared touching tributes, recalling the Scotsman’s grit, personality, and impact.

@Harry_Symeou16 wrote:

“RIP, My Dad used to tell me about Willie Young all the time growing up. Sad news.”

@stevebone1 shared a fond memory:

“Very sad news, condolences to his family. Willie was in the Arsenal team on my first ever visit to Fratton Park, for a Pompey-Arsenal friendly in 1981.”

@Chien1518 added:

“A true warrior on the pitch, and forever part of Arsenal’s story.”

@Gunnercraig74 reflected:

“So sad, proper cult hero, RIP Willie.”

And @innocentvics summed up the collective emotion:

“Aww two legends gone so sad, let’s win today’s game in their honour.”

The death of Willie Young and Colin Addison, coming just weeks after that of football great Jimmy Nicholson, has cast a sombre shadow over the sport.

