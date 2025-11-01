Cristiano Ronaldo’s son, Cristiano Jr, has made a stunning start to his international career after scoring against Wales in the Football Federations Cup

Featuring in only his second appearance for Portugal’s U16 team, the 15-year-old is already making headlines with his growing influence on the pitch

Fans have since flooded social media with reactions after footage of his composed finish went viral

Cristiano Jr is already showing signs of greatness after scoring his first goal for Portugal’s Under-16 team in their Football Federations Cup clash against Wales on Saturday, November 1.

The teenage forward, who features for Al-Nassr’s junior side in Saudi Arabia, displayed poise and precision reminiscent of his father in only his second appearance for the national side.

Cristiano Jr nets debut Portugal U16 goal

The 15-year-old, who earned his invitation in late October, made his debut days earlier in a brief outing against Turkey, which ended in a 2–0 victory for Portugal.

But on Saturday, Cristiano Jr, affectionately called Cristianinho, was handed a starting role against Wales, and he wasted no time announcing himself on the scoresheet.

In a swift counterattack, the youngster peeled away to the left flank before settling in front of the box.

Receiving a pass from his teammate, the youngster struck the ball first time into the net, a move that mirrored his father’s trademark finishing touch, as cited by Tribuna.

The goal immediately sent fans into a frenzy, with many seeing flashes of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner in the teenager’s movement, timing, and calmness under pressure.

His teammates rushed to celebrate with him, while social media erupted with excitement over what could be the beginning of a new Ronaldo era.

Fans hail Cristiano Jr after debut goal

Supporters from across the world were quick to share their admiration for the budding talent.

The video of his goal, which went viral within hours, drew hundreds of comments from fans celebrating his potential.

@puddzarFC boldly declared:

“Best young player in the world!!!”

@titant3ddy added:

“Born to win.”

@ayamavii1 shared a heartfelt message:

“I hope he becomes a winner on and off the pitch just like his dad.”

@AMBIKASAHANI10 wrote:

“Amazing start; Cristiano Jr is off to a brilliant journey with Portugal U16.”

@GodisEverythi20 suggested:

“Chelsea should sign him while he is still available.”

Cristiano Jr’s goal adds to an already promising start to his young international career.

He previously helped Portugal’s Under-15 side win the Vlatko Marković International Tournament, scoring twice in the final.

With another match against England scheduled for November 4, according to Sofascore, the rising star will be eager to continue his fine form and strengthen his place in Portugal’s next generation of footballing talents.

