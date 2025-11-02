Ghanaian prodigy Hafiz Gariba is reportedly on the verge of earning a promotion to Barcelona’s first team

The 18-year-old defender has caught the eye with a string of impressive performances for the club’s youth side

Excited Ghanaians have since taken to social media to share their thoughts, with many praising Gariba’s talent and expressing hope for the future

Spanish powerhouse Barcelona are reportedly preparing to elevate Ghanaian prodigy Hafiz Gariba to the senior side after a string of eye-catching performances in their youth setup.

The promising centre-back has impressed the technical team with his composure, intelligence, and consistent displays at the heart of defence.

Hafiz Gariba set for Barcelona promotion

According to reports from Ghanasoccernet, the Catalan club has already earmarked Gariba for promotion to Hansi Flick’s main squad.

Although no exact date has been confirmed, the move is seen as a matter of time, given Barcelona’s long-standing tradition of nurturing young talent.

Under Flick’s guidance, several La Masia graduates have flourished this season, including Pau Cubarsí, Fermin Lopez, Alejandro Balde, Marc Casado, and the electrifying Lamine Yamal.

Their rise offers a clear pathway for Gariba, who continues to impress for the Juvenil A team.

From Teshie to La Masia: The rise of Gariba

Gariba’s football journey began far from the bright lights of Barcelona. He started with Zinaps FC, a popular youth club in Teshie, a vibrant footballing community in Accra.

His talent later earned him opportunities at Villarreal CF Africa and Spain’s Marcet Soccer Academy, where his progress caught the attention of Barcelona scouts.

In February 2025, the 18-year-old signed a three-year contract with the club’s Juvenil B side.

His steady development has seen him become a key figure in the UEFA Youth League for Barca, making two appearances according to Transfermarkt.

Coaches at La Masia reportedly view him as a player with the temperament and technical quality needed to thrive in the senior team.

Gariba’s rise has sparked excitement among Ghanaian football enthusiasts, who have taken to social media to express their pride and hope for his success.

@Nassss224 wrote:

"The guy dey ball rough..herh! He is tooo good."

@ManuelTaylor03 added:

"He is very good. Both legs work perfectly for him."

@RahmanFuture63 prayed:

"My hood boy. May Allah make this happen brightly in the world of football. I know Hafiz deserves this a million times."

@bhimnationmalta commented:

"Barca no get proper defence, so he for look sharp, e go pick."

@Vinzkhid_vhibez summed up:

"This is good news."

Gariba joins a growing list of Ghanaian prospects within Barcelona’s ranks, including David Oduro and Abdul Aziz Issah at Barca Athletic.

If his progress continues at this pace, Hafiz Gariba could soon be the next La Masia graduate to break into the first team and represent Ghana on one of football’s grandest stages.

