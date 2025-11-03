Wayne Rooney has thrown his weight behind English-Ghanaian striker Danny Welbeck for a return to the England national team

The Brighton forward has been in scintillating form this season, emerging as the top-scoring English player in the Premier League

Welbeck last featured for the Three Lions seven years ago in a friendly against Switzerland, but his recent resurgence has reignited calls for his comeback to the national setup

Wayne Rooney has urged England manager Thomas Tuchel to hand Brighton striker Danny Welbeck a recall to the national team, describing the forward as one of the most in-form English players in the Premier League this season.

Welbeck, who has enjoyed a remarkable resurgence under Roberto De Zerbi, has been praised for his leadership, tireless energy, and consistent goal-scoring form.

Rooney backs Welbeck for England recall

According to Transfermarkt, the English-Ghanaian forward currently stands as the top English scorer in the Premier League, finding the net six times in ten appearances.

With England set to face Serbia and Albania in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Rooney believes Tuchel cannot overlook Welbeck’s performances when naming his next squad.

Speaking on The Wayne Rooney Show, as cited by BBC Sport, the former England captain said Welbeck’s form has made him impossible to ignore.

"He scores goals, he works hard, he's having a purple patch, and he's put himself in a position where Thomas Tuchel will definitely have to look at him," Rooney said.

"Behind Harry Kane, he is the most in-form England striker. He's given himself a chance."

Rooney, who shared the pitch with Welbeck during their Manchester United and England days, believes the 34-year-old can still play a valuable role for the Three Lions, both on and off the field.

"I'm not saying he would go and accept being on the bench, but Ollie Watkins and players like that who are trying to get in the squad, they are still young enough and want to be pushing Kane for that starting place," he explained.

"A bit like Jordan Henderson, he would use his experience around the players. He's popular with his teammates wherever he's been, but also he has the ability to come on and have an impact."

Is Welbeck eligible to play for Ghana?

The answer is a straightforward no. Welbeck made his debut for England in 2011, ironically against Ghana in a friendly encounter.

Despite pledging his international allegiance to England, Welbeck has always maintained a deep bond with his Ghanaian heritage.

The former Manchester United star often speaks fondly of his parents’ influence and has made several visits to Ghana over the years.

When asked last season about the secret behind his longevity, Welbeck was quick to credit his Ghanaian parents for his genes.

He also continues to give back to the community, having helped build a pre-school in Nkawie, his mother’s hometown.

At 34, the veteran forward is showing no signs of slowing down.

Welbeck among players who snubbed Black Stars

Welbeck among players who snubbed Black Stars

Ironically, Welbeck made his senior debut for England in 2011 against Ghana, a moment that drew boos from sections of Ghanaian fans at Wembley

