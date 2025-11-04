Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Football

Barcelona Eye Sensational Move for Harry Kane as Bayern Munich Star Considers Camp Nou Switch

by  Gariba Raubil
3 min read
  • Barcelona’s search for a new striker has surprisingly led them to Bayern Munich star Harry Kane
  • The England captain could be available for a huge fee next summer due to a release clause in his contract
  • Kane’s record-breaking form in Germany has made him a prime target as Barcelona aim to rebuild their attack

Barcelona’s hunt for a new striker has taken an intriguing turn, with the latest reports suggesting that the Catalan giants have set their sights on Bayern Munich star Harry Kane.

The Blaugrana are said to be exploring the possibility of bringing the England captain to Camp Nou as they look to bolster their attack ahead of next season.

According to Sports Mole, Kane is open to the idea of joining Barcelona but is not rushing into a decision about his future. The 32-year-old striker, who joined Bayern Munich from Tottenham Hotspur in 2023, reportedly has an exit clause in his contract that could see him leave for around €65 million next summer.

Since his move to Germany, Harry Kane has been nothing short of sensational. He’s already racked up an impressive 22 goals in just 15 matches this season and helped Bayern secure silverware last year, his first major trophy after years of coming close in England. His consistent performances in front of goal have reaffirmed his reputation as one of Europe’s most lethal forwards.

Despite his age, Kane’s potential move to Barcelona wouldn’t be unprecedented. The club took a similar gamble in 2022 when they signed Robert Lewandowski from Bayern at 33, a move that paid off handsomely as the Polish striker fired Barça to both the La Liga title and the Copa del Rey.

Barcelona want Kane amid Lewandowski injury concerns

Hansi Flick and the board reportedly believe the ex-Tottenham captain could have a similar short-term impact, bringing experience, leadership, and a world-class finishing touch to their frontline, as noted by TNT Sports.

Fans, however, are divided on social media. Some see the move as a masterstroke, arguing that Kane’s intelligence and adaptability would blend perfectly with Barcelona’s attacking style.

“Kane at Barça would be deadly. imagine the link-up with Pedri and Gavi,” one fan, Mattew Yeboah, wrote on X.
“He’s a great striker, no doubt, but we should invest in someone younger for the long term,” Adomah Hubert also commented.

''Kane is a proven striker with plenty of goals still in his boots. Go get him for us'', Michael Lord reacted.

With financial constraints still a concern at Camp Nou, Barça will have to weigh the cost carefully. But if the deal materializes, the sight of Harry Kane in Blaugrana colors could add another fascinating chapter to his already glittering career that has seen him score 463 goals for both club and country.

Barcelona interested in Victor Osimhen

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Barcelona were monitoring Victor Osimhen as a potential long-term option for their attack.

The Nigerian striker, who joined Galatasaray permanently this summer, remains on the club’s radar despite growing interest in Harry Kane.

