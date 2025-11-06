Former Ghanaian international Razak Pimpong has reached a major personal milestone, celebrating nearly two decades of marriage with his wife

Their union has been blessed with children, including their son, Malik, who is already making waves in Denmark with his impressive football talent

Fans and well-wishers have taken to social media to congratulate Pimpong on his enduring marriage and family success

Razak Pimpong has reached a beautiful milestone, marking 18 years of marriage with his wife, Betina Engholm.

The former Ghana international took to Instagram to celebrate the occasion with an emotional message filled with love and gratitude.

Razak Pimpong celebrates 18 years of marriage with his wife, Betina Engholm. Photo credit: Pius Otomi/Getty Images and r_pimpong/Instagram.

Source: Getty Images

Razak Pimpong celebrates 18 years of marriage

In his post, the 2006 World Cup star thanked Betina for her patience, kindness, and unwavering support through the highs and lows of their shared journey.

His words painted a tender picture of enduring love, one that has grown stronger through the years.

“Today is the 18th anniversary. I love you, and remember you mean a lot to me❤️ may God protect us and keep giving us good health. Cheers 🥂 to more years to come 🤗,” he wrote, accompanying the message with a photo of the two beaming together.

The touching post sparked a wave of warm reactions from fans and colleagues.

Fiifi Tackie, spokesperson for the Ayew family, commented:

“Congratulations to you both ❤️.”

@atooaddo added:

“Congratulations to both of you. I am proud of you Bro.❤️”

@paulobiefule25 wrote:

“Big congratulations 🎉❤️❤️❤️.”

@birthasommer chimed in:

“Congratulations on your wedding day 💒 🇩🇰 💐 💞”

@janas_1983 simply expressing:

“Congratulations 😍😍😍😍.”

Pimpong: From football glory to family pride

Pimpong’s football story is one of quiet determination and versatility.

Known for his energy and commitment on the pitch, he played for clubs such as FC Midtjylland, FC Copenhagen, and Viborg FF during his career in Denmark.

The former Accra Great Olympics star's ability to operate as a striker, attacking midfielder, or winger made him a valuable asset for every team he represented.

Razak Pimpong celebrates Ghana's qualification to the round of 16 of the 2006 World Cup with Asamoah Gyan on June 22, 2006. Photo by Jonathan Ferrey.

Source: Getty Images

He also left his mark on the international stage. Representing Ghana at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens and the 2006 World Cup, Pimpong famously won the crucial penalty that Stephen Appiah converted to send the Black Stars into the round of 16 at their debut Mundial.

In total, he made 10 appearances for Ghana, scoring once, as cited by Transfermarkt.

Since retiring in 2014, Pimpong has embraced family life with humility and purpose.

Beyond his personal success, he now guides his son, Malik Pimpong, who is emerging as a bright talent at FC Midtjylland.

According to Soccerway, Malik has already scored nine goals in six Danish U19 League matches this season and represented Denmark at youth level, continuing the Pimpong legacy with promise and pride.

It remains to be seen if Malik will switch his allegiance and play for Ghana at the national team level, just like his dad.

Partey and his partner star at Ghana Awards

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh highlighted Thomas Partey’s heartwarming moments with his partner, Janine Mackson, at the 2025 Ghana Football Awards.

The 32-year-old arrived at the star-studded gala in an elegant all-white outfit, accompanied by his stunning partner and family.

Source: YEN.com.gh