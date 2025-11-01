Adiza Ibrahim, the wife of Baba Sadiq, has responded to their marital divorce rumours making the rounds online

In a Facebook post, Adiza Ibrahim stated that despite the rumours making the rounds, she is focused on other important things

Social media users who saw her post thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter

Adiza Ibrahim, a Ghanaian philanthropist, has responded to rumours of marital divorce between her and her husband, Sadiq Abdulai Abu.

Adiza Ibrahim, popularly called Kuburah Diamonds, is the first wife of entrepreneur and politician Sadiq Abdulai Abu. Her husband was the Okaikwei Central Parliamentary Candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 contest.

Baba Sadiq’s first wife, Adiza Ibrahim, says she's focused on important things despite the divorce rumours online. Photo credit: @kuburahdiamond

In a Facebook post, Adiza Ibrahim shared a photo of herself with her children and her husband and stated that, despite the ongoing rumours, she remains focused on what she deems important in her life.

"I'm still reeling from all the recent shocking allegations, attacks and defamation on my personality. It's surprising to hear such wild, very wild claims, but I'm focused on the most important things."

On the rumours of her divorce, Adiza Ibrahim stated that:

"When the time comes for my divorce, as you are already wishing and sharing with others, I will come and tell you, okay. I am still here!"

A few weeks before Baba Sadiq lost his bid to become the Okaikwei Central MP, there were online whispers that he was having troubles with his first wife, after allegedly getting another woman pregnant.

The rumours went down around the time of the 2024 elections and resurfaced after the declaration. It later emerged that Sadiq had settled matters with his wife, Kuburah DiaImonds, whom he married in 2016.

A few months after the rumours subsided, Baba Sadiq married a second wife, Zulaiha Dobia Abdullah, in an Islamic wedding.

Reactions to Baba Sadiq's divorce rumours

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post Adiza Ibrahim shared on Facebook. Read them below:

Wendy Benson said:

"I like the “I’m still here” part 🤣🤣🤣 atamfo b3k) low battery 🤣🤣🤣🤣"

Hassana Titi wrote:

"Waaaw, three girls, then your house wall must be tall like the mountain Kilimanjaro."

Hajia Faa Alfa said:

"Divorce where, Abeg, you are not going anywhere. This marriage is forever insha Allah."

Docia Obiri Asare wrote:

"I wonder what people achieve in others' failures. It is well, enjoy your Oga and forgeti obiaa."

Shawana Jehanfo said:

"My Sister, in fact, you owe no one, especially those naysayers, any explanation. They know what you are enduring!!! I know a lot of these people can't attempt to withstand that, and so they are only " Amazed " you are still holding on. Do not, in my humble opinion, pay heed to them any more. Adiza, you are inspiring, but...let's meet backstage ♥️."

Mukaramat Bintu Abdullah wrote:

"Those watching you growing and glowing in the grace of your Maker, The Most High, won't ever understand your journey and so purpose in life, they only watch with distractive eyes and speculate around, head up and never allow any of them to see it in your move that you know they exist. More Wins, Hajia."

Nyari Armiyaw West said:

"The amazing, life-changing woman with a heart of love. Turn deaf ears to naysayers, for the sweetest fruit-bearing tree receives the most stones."

Abdallah Sham-un Bako wrote:

"Don't mind the naysayers, you are strong, committed to your family, and Allah would not permit the family you have built over the years to be broken."

