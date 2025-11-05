An NSS lady has reportedly left the country, abandoning her national service and leaving many in disbelief

Some of her national service colleagues have commended her, while others have called for her return home

Meanwhile, other NSS personnel took to social media to complain about technical issues with their registrations

A lady has gone viral after abandoning her NSS duties to travel abroad.

In a TikTok video, @lordinaamu28 proudly showcased her new surroundings abroad.

Though she did not share the exact country, she confirmed she was no longer in Ghana.

Adding a humorous touch, she mimed to the trending sound clip, 'It’s not my problem'.

The comments section reflected how many Ghanaian youths wanted to relocate abroad.

Reactions to NSS lady who travelled abroad

Grace Boateng wrote:

“Ɛnoa nono aaaa 😂😂😂”

Akua Nyamedo wrote:

“I tap into your blessing, sis.”

sno497 also wrote:

“It’s not a big deal problem for meeee 😂”

Akosua Kwahu Hemaa (Patriot) added:

“Na saa na w’ɔti? 🤣🤣🤣”

Medofopa💕💕said:

“You left me heeerrrreeee.”

Yaa Nicky warns borgas against ignoring family

Meanwhile, Kumawood actress Yaa Nicky has warned Ghanaians living abroad, commonly referred to as borgas, to stop ignoring family members who call them.

Yaa Nicky, who is based in the United States, called for closer ties between borgas and their relatives back home to combat the loneliness many experience after relocating.

Her warning followed the sad news of a Ghanaian woman in Ohio, Gertrude Amaniampong, who was found dead in her room three weeks after passing away.

In a video shared on TikTok on October 7, 2025, Yaa Nicky mourned the death of her friend. She stated that she had not heard from her for a while, so she decided to visit her.

Yaa Nicky explained that she had a bad feeling while approaching her apartment and called the police. Officers later discovered the deceased, who had been dead for some time, in the room.

Maame Serwaa: “I can never relocate abroad”

Also, renowned Kumawood actress Clara Amoateng Benson, popularly known as Maame Serwaa, has expressed her disinterest in permanently relocating abroad for a better life.

In an interview with Nana Romeo on Okay FM 101.7 on October 7, 2025, she explained that although she travels abroad often for work, she is unsure about living outside Ghana permanently.

Maame Serwaa noted that she would struggle to take regular jobs abroad because her celebrity status could attract mockery from fellow Ghanaians.

“I travel abroad for work and return to Ghana. I am not sure I can stay there. It will be difficult for me to work there. Ghanaians are many over there. Someone will see you settling there without going to school.”

She added that some Ghanaians might create false narratives about her if she relocates abroad.

Borga returns after 10 years with bag

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on a young man who spent ten years abroad and reportedly returned with just one travelling bag.

Netiens expressed surprise that he returned with so little after a decade abroad, although it was unclear if he had other luggage.

Despite the social media chatter, his mother and sister appeared more concerned about reconnecting and ensuring he was well.

