Real Madrid have announced that one of its key midfielders has suffered a hamstring injury and will be sidelined for around three weeks

The player’s absence comes after playing the full 90 minutes in the recent Champions League defeat to Liverpool

The injury rules him out of upcoming domestic and European matches, though the international break will limit the number of games he misses

Real Madrid have confirmed that French midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni has suffered a hamstring injury, ruling him out of action for approximately three weeks.

The 25-year-old has been a mainstay in Xabi Alonso’s midfield this season, playing a vital role in shielding the defence, but his absence now forces the Real Madrid boss to consider alternative options in the middle of the park.

Aurélien Tchouaméni: Real Madrid lose key midfielder for several weeks after thigh injury

Source: Getty Images

Tchouaméni featured for the full 90 minutes in Madrid’s 1-0 Champions League defeat to Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday.

However, following further examination by the club’s medical department, tests revealed an issue with his left thigh.

“Following tests carried out today on our player Aurélien Tchouaméni by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the semitendinosus muscle in his left thigh. His recovery will be monitored,” a club statement announced.

Games Aurelien Tchouameni will miss

According to Diario AS, the injury is expected to sideline the France international for around three weeks, which could see him return in time for Real Madrid’s crucial La Liga fixture away to Girona on November 30.

His setback also rules him out of France’s upcoming international fixtures, having already missed their previous World Cup qualifiers through suspension.

In the short term, Tchouaméni will sit out Madrid’s league games against Rayo Vallecano and Elche, as well as their Champions League trip to Olympiacos on November 26.

This forces Alonso to modify the midfield structure and redistribute responsibilities among options such as Arda Guler, Fede Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga.

Aurélien Tchouaméni: Real Madrid lose key midfielder for several weeks after thigh injury

Source: Getty Images

Fortunately for Los Blancos, the timing of the international break means the midfielder will miss fewer club matches during his recovery period.

Tchouaméni’s potential return before the end of November would be a significant boost for Alonso’s side as they look to maintain their title challenge both domestically and in Europe.

If his rehabilitation goes to plan, he is expected to feature again against Girona and possibly Athletic Club at San Mamés shortly after.

Real Madrid star diagnosed with pubalgia

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Real Madrid have officially confirmed that one of their first-team players has been diagnosed with pubalgia, the same painful condition that has troubled Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal.

Pubalgia, a chronic condition that causes persistent pain in the pubic or groin area, is particularly common among athletes in sports like football, where players frequently sprint, twist, and change direction.

Source: YEN.com.gh