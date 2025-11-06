Piers Morgan has unveiled his list of the top five footballers of all time, controversially placing Lionel Messi outside the top three

His rankings differ from mainstream opinions, as he believes four other players have achieved more greatness

The divisive TV presenter caused more outrage with Arsenal icon ranked above the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner in GOAT verdict

Ask any football fan who the best player of the 21st century is, and most would likely say Lionel Messi, but not Piers Morgan.

The outspoken journalist believes there are four players who surpass the Argentine legend.

The Inter Miami superstar has been a dominant force in world football since scoring his first goal for Barcelona in November 2003.

Messi holds a record eight Ballon d’Or titles and is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time.

ESPN ranked the top 25 footballers of the 21st century, placing Messi at No. 1, followed by Cristiano Ronaldo, Thierry Henry, Zinedine Zidane, and Luka Modric.

Their list also featured Kylian Mbappe, Ronaldo Nazario (9th), Sergio Ramos (14th), and Manchester United icon Wayne Rooney (22nd).

However, Morgan, who has never hidden his admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo, had a different ranking.

The divisive TV presenter took to X to state that four players deserve to be placed ahead of Messi, even after the Argentine "completed football" by winning the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Piers Morgan’s top 5 players of all time

Cristiano Ronaldo

In Morgan’s eyes, Ronaldo is the greatest footballer of the modern era.

The Portuguese superstar has been a dominant force for nearly two decades, leaving his mark at Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus before moving to Al-Nassr.

From his goal-scoring exploits to his relentless work ethic, Ronaldo’s legacy is undeniable.

Ronaldo Nazario

Despite being plagued by knee injuries, the Brazilian legend is still regarded as one of the greatest strikers in football history.

His lethal finishing, dribbling ability, and sheer dominance made him an icon of the sport. While injuries hindered his potential, his career remains one of the most admired in football.

Thierry Henry

A World Cup winner and one of Arsenal’s greatest-ever players, Henry’s inclusion at No. 3 could be influenced by Morgan’s support for the Gunners.

The French forward scored 360 goals and provided 168 assists across his illustrious career, playing for clubs such as Arsenal, Barcelona, AS Monaco, and New York Red Bulls.

Ronaldinho

Coming in just ahead of Messi, the Brazilian magician embodied everything beautiful about football. With his mesmerizing dribbling, creativity, and skill, Ronaldinho was a joy to watch.

His impact was so profound that even Real Madrid fans gave him a standing ovation after a masterclass at the Santiago Bernabéu in 2005.

Lionel Messi

Despite his unparalleled success, Morgan places Messi at No. 5, behind his four selections.

With eight Ballon d’Or titles, over 800 career goals, and a World Cup triumph, Messi has nothing left to prove—but he still falls short of Morgan’s top three.

