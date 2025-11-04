Lamine Yamal makes history in the 2025 FIFPRO Men’s World 11, setting a new all-time record

The Barcelona prodigy turns Ballon d’Or heartbreak into glory with a groundbreaking individual milestone

The 2025 FIFPRO Men's XI includes notable players such as Kylian Mbappe, as well as other superstars of the modern game

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The 2025 FIFPRO Men’s World 11 has been revealed, celebrating the finest footballers across the globe as voted by more than 26,000 professional players.

This year’s team showcases a remarkable blend of youth and experience, with standout performers from Europe’s top leagues making the final cut.

Lamine Yamal becomes the youngest ever FIFPRO Men's XI player. Image credit: Manuel Queimadelos

Source: Getty Images

2025 FIFPRO men’s world XI

Between the posts, Gianluigi Donnarumma, who plays for Manchester City now, retains his place as one of the most consistent goalkeepers in world football, as cited by FIFPRO. The Italian shot-stopper was a wall for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the 2024/25 season, leading Ligue 1 in clean sheets while delivering crucial saves to help his PSG win their first Champions League title.

In defence, Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk, PSG duo Achraf Hakimi, and Nuno Mendes form a rock-solid trio. The Dutch star was crucial in the Reds' Premier League triumph under Arne Slot.

Meanwhile, Hakimi has been a constant threat down the right flank for the French side, combining defensive composure with attacking flair. On the opposite side, Mendes’ energy and overlapping runs have made him one of the standout full-backs in Europe right now.

The 2025 FIFPRO Men's XI features Achraf Hakimi, Nuno Mendes, van Dijk, Jude Bellingham, Pedri, Cole Palmer, Vitinha, Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele. Image credit:@SI_FootballClub

Source: Twitter

The midfield is where creativity meets composure. Jude Bellingham, who continues to shine for Real Madrid, made the list. Cole Palmer’s rapid rise at Chelsea was one of the best stories of last season. Meanwhile, Pedri remains Barcelona’s heartbeat in midfield, controlling tempo and dictating play despite his young age, while Portugal's Vitinha has grown into a complete midfielder at PSG, contributing both defensively and offensively.

Up front, the attacking trio of Ousmane Dembélé, Kylian Mbappé, and Lamine Yamal has electrified fans worldwide. 2025 Ballon d'Or winner Dembélé has found renewed form in Paris, dazzling defenders with his pace and dribbling. Mbappé, ever Real Madrid's showman, has continued his ruthless goalscoring streak, leading both La Liga and the Champions League scoring charts.

Lamine Yamal makes FIFPRO history

Then comes the headline name, Lamine Yamal. At just 18 years old, the Barcelona prodigy has shattered yet another record, becoming the youngest player ever selected for a FIFPRO World11 and also this year’s highest-voted outfielder (10,167).

This means a lot for the Barcelona wonderkid, given he finished runner-up in this year's Ballon d'Or.

Lamine Yamal commercialises his signature

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported a major update from Lamine Yamal’s camp, revealing that the teenage sensation will no longer be signing free autographs for fans.

According to the report, Yamal’s management team has introduced a new policy requiring fans to pay a fee for his signed memorabilia, citing the overwhelming number of requests and the need to better manage his growing global popularity.

Source: YEN.com.gh