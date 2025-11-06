Messi reignited the 'GOAT' debate with a powerful response to Ronaldo’s latest claim about football’s biggest prize

The Inter Miami star opened up about one career moment that he says stands above all others, and why nothing compares to it

Messi’s emotional confession has left fans speechless as he reflected on a triumph that changed everything

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Lionel Messi has issued a firm response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent comments downplaying the importance of winning the World Cup.

The Inter Miami and Argentina captain described lifting football’s most prestigious trophy as the ultimate achievement, insisting that nothing in his long and decorated career compares to that triumph in Qatar 2022.

Lionel Messi fires back at Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest World Cup statement, reminding fans why their rivalry remains one of football’s greatest stories. Image credit: Megan Briggs, Eric Verhoeven

Source: Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup remarks

Ronaldo, who is preparing for his sixth World Cup with Portugal in 2026, recently stated in an interview that winning the tournament does not define his legacy, as noted by AS USA.

The Portuguese star argued that greatness should not be judged solely on one competition, highlighting his European Championship and Nations League successes as proof of his longevity at the highest level.

Cristiano Ronaldo at the 2016 European Championship, beating France at Stade de France on July 10, 2016, in Paris, France. Image credit: Laurence Griffiths

Source: Getty Images

Messi, however, takes a different view. Having led Argentina to victory after a thrilling final against France, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner believes the World Cup stands apart from every other football honour.

For him, it represents the highest point any player can reach in their career, both personally and professionally, as cited by GOAL.

Messi reflects on ultimate World Cup glory

Speaking at the America Business Forum in Florida, the ex-Barcelona attacker shared that describing the emotions he felt after Argentina’s triumph remains almost impossible.

According to Messi, the moment represented years of sacrifice, heartbreak, and determination. He pointed out that, for his teammates, family, and the entire nation, the win carried deep emotional meaning after decades of waiting for another global title.

The Argentine icon also explained that the 2022 victory completed the story of his career, reiterating that after falling short in 2014 and winning everything else in both club and international football, the World Cup was the missing piece. As such, achieving it was like reaching the summit of his profession, a milestone beyond which there is nothing greater to aspire to.

Moreover, Messi compared that experience to a deeply personal and emotional moment in life, saying that the joy, relief, and pride of that night were so overwhelming that every achievement since has felt smaller in comparison. For La Lulga, it symbolised fulfilment, legacy, and the unity of a nation.

While Ronaldo continues to set records in the Saudi Pro League, Messi’s fulfillment from conquering the World Cup has undoubtedly given his career a sense of closure that few players ever achieve.

The ongoing Messi-Ronaldo debate will likely never end, but for Messi, winning the greatest prize in world football remains the ultimate dream realised.

Messi vs. Ronaldo: Goals and assists

Earlier, YEN.com.gh took a deep dive into the long-standing rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, comparing their incredible records in goals and assists.

The analysis highlighted how both legends continue to redefine football greatness in their own unique ways.

Proofreading by Omoleye Omoruyi, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh