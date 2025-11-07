Tottenham’s Yves Bissouma Reportedly Loses £800k in Shocking Bank Fraud Case
Mohammed Kudus' Tottenham Hotspur teammate, Yves Bissouma, has reportedly lost more than £800,000 after falling victim to a sophisticated fraud scheme.
The funds were allegedly siphoned from his account between September 2022 and June 2024 without his knowledge, marking a troubling chapter for the Mali international both on and off the pitch.
Yves Bissouma falls victim to online scam
According to reports from The Sun, the primary suspect in the case, Maurice Gomes, was arrested in 2024 after Bissouma alerted authorities.
The Metropolitan Police confirmed in October 2025 that Gomes faces two counts of fraud by false representation. Each count carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison if convicted.
Also, according to GOAL, investigations revealed that the stolen money was moved from Bissouma’s VIP account with Coutts Bank, a private bank often associated with celebrities and high-net-worth individuals.
Court documents reveal that Maurice Gomes allegedly carried out a series of unauthorised financial transfers, moving large sums from Yves Bissouma’s personal Coutts Bank account into his own over several months.
Moreover, investigators claim that Gomes “dishonestly transferred Bissouma’s cash to himself” without the player’s knowledge or consent, with the total amount embezzled reaching an estimated £834,334.40.
The midfielder, who earns around £50,000 per week, may be required to testify in court. He is expected to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on November 7, as prosecutors continue to build the case.
Meanwhile, a close source told The Sun:
“This has been deeply painful for Yves. It’s been a rough year for him, and this situation has made things even harder.”
Yves Bissouma's recent woes
Worryingly, the fraud case is the latest in a string of personal setbacks for the 29-year-old midfielder. In June 2024, Bissouma had a £255,000 luxury watch stolen while standing outside a hotel in Cannes, France, alongside his partner.
Professionally, the Malian star has endured a frustrating spell. He has not featured for Tottenham in the 2025–26 season and last played for the club on May 25, against his former side, Brighton.
A severe ankle ligament injury suffered during an international match against Madagascar in October required surgery, ruling him out for several weeks.
Since joining Spurs in 2022 for £30 million, Bissouma has made 100 appearances for the club, but now faces an uncertain future. His contract expires in 2026, and with Tottenham unlikely to renew it, the club could sanction a January sale to recover some value.
Inusah Ahmed's fraud case
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Inusah Ahmed, owner of Ghana Division One League side PAC Academy, was extradited to the United States alongside three others over an alleged internet fraud case.
The club owner reportedly faces serious charges related to wire fraud and money laundering schemes uncovered by U.S. authorities.
