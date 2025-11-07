Ghana’s hopes of securing the services of Jayden Addai and Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro have suffered a major setback

Ghana’s pursuit of two talented youngsters has hit a setback after Jayden Osei Addai and Rome Jayden Owusu Oduro were named in the Netherlands U21 squad for this month’s European Championship qualifiers.

The Dutch-born pair, both eligible to represent the Black Stars, have been rewarded for their impressive club performances with places in coach Michael Reiziger’s side.

Source: Getty Images

Big blow as Dutch U21 select 2 Ghana-eligible stars

Their selection reflects the Dutch Football Association’s growing faith in their potential to progress into the senior Oranje setup, casting doubt on Ghana’s hopes of convincing them to switch allegiance.

Addai, an exciting forward with Serie A side Como, has been in sparkling form this season.

His pace, flair and directness have earned him widespread praise in Italy.

Below is a video of Addai mesmerising Atalanta's defence:

The 20-year-old has previously spoken candidly about the dilemma of choosing between his heritage and the country that nurtured his talent.

"I'm just proud. But I can play for both countries; I now have both a Ghanaian and a Dutch passport. I still have to see how it goes, to be honest. There's also a World Cup coming up, which is a great tournament," Addai told Dutch media earlier this year.

Below is a compilation of Owusu-Oduro's saves:

Goalkeeper Rome Jayden Owusu Oduro, on the other hand, has continued to catch attention with his confident performances for AZ Alkmaar.

Known for his sharp reflexes and composure, the 21-year-old has shown maturity beyond his age.

He recently produced a solid display in the UEFA Conference League, making four key saves in Alkmaar’s 3–1 defeat to Crystal Palace on November 6.

Source: Getty Images

When asked about his international future earlier in the year, Oduro was clear about where his focus currently lies.

"Not now," he said, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet. "What I told everybody is I have to focus and play for the Young Oranges for now, so we have to do Euros and my focus is here now. I say in the future so it is not my priority now."

Ghana makes moves for Jayden Addai & Rome Oduro

Reports by Flashscore indicate that Ghana’s technical handlers have already made contact with both players.

Addai’s camp has held preliminary discussions with representatives of the Black Stars, while Oduro has been identified as a long-term goalkeeping prospect.

However, their latest call-ups signal a potential shift toward committing to the Netherlands, dealing a blow to Ghana’s plans of integrating top European-born prospects into the national setup.

Below is the full list of players called up to the Dutch U21 team:

Still, hope remains alive for the future, as neither player has yet featured for the Dutch senior team in a competitive fixture, leaving the door open for a possible switch should circumstances change.

