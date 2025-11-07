Tottenham and Manchester United lock horns in one of the eagerly anticipated Premier League fixtures of the season

One side is battling a brutal injury crisis, while the other arrives with renewed confidence and a secret weapon in midfield

African football expert has backed Tottenham’s star man, Mohammed Kudus, to shine against Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur will host Manchester United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 8, in what promises to be an intriguing Premier League fixture.

Both sides come into the match with 17 points, highlighting how tight their campaigns have been so far.

Tottenham vs. Man United preview

Tottenham, under Thomas Frank, are grappling with one of the deepest injury crises in the league. Meanwhile, United — coached by Ruben Amorim — are relatively healthier, with only Lisandro Martínez still on the way back from injury, as noted by Opta.

From a head-to-head perspective, things favor Spurs: they haven’t lost to Manchester United in their last seven meetings, per Opta’s simulations. Opta Analyst Their recent dominance adds extra weight to this home clash.

Tottenham vs. Man United: Team news & predicted lineups

According to Sports Mole, Tottenham are likely to set up in a 4–5–1 formation. That means Guglielmo Vicario in goal; a back four of Christian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Pedro Porro, and Djed Spence; midfield anchored by João Palhinha, Pape Matar Sarr, and Rodrigo Bentancur; with Mohammed Kudus, Xavi Simons, and Richarlison up front.

For Manchester United, Ruben Amorim is predicted to continue with his usual 3–4–2–1 setup. Senne Lammens between the posts; Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, and Luke Shaw in defence; midfield of Diogo Dalot, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes and Amad Dalot; attacking support from Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha; Benjamin Sesko leading the line.

Mohammed Kudus, Tottenham's key player

Meanwhile, the big news for Spurs is the potential return of Mohammed Kudus, who missed the midweek Champions League win over Copenhagen. He’s given a cautiously optimistic update that he is getting better and appears ready to do battle against Amorim's men, which is music to the ears of Tottenham fans.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with YEN.com.gh, Algeria-based Ghanaian football expert, Mahmud Abdulai, backed the ex-West Ham star to shine against the Red Devils.

''These are the games you don't want to miss because Mohammed Kudus is playing. He enjoys playing against Manchester United. He got an assist last time out against them with West Ham, and I hope he does well on Saturday to prove he is key to Tottenham.''

Defender Micky van de Ven also expressed how much Spurs missed Kudus in their last game, underlining his importance to their attack. If he returns, he could add more dynamism and creativity to the final third.

Kudus headlines Tottenham's best players

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Tottenham Hotspur's best players of the 2025/26 Premier League season under Thomas Frank.

The list included Richarlison and former West Ham star Mohammed Kudus, as the 2025 Europa League champions recorded some impressive results at the start of the new campaign

