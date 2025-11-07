Thomas Frank Provides Update on Mohammed Kudus’ Injury Ahead of Manchester United Clash
- Tottenham Hotspur aim for an unprecedented fifth consecutive win over Manchester United
- Mohammed Kudus’ fitness could be a game-changer, but his status remains uncertain for the huge EPL clash
- Spurs’ squad depth may be tested, with Kolo Muani and Dane Scarlett potentially in the spotlight
Tottenham Hotspur are on the verge of making Premier League history this weekend as they prepare to host Manchester United.
A win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium would see Spurs become the first club ever to beat United five times in a row across all competitions.
Mohamemd Kudus' availability against Man United
However, their quest for that record could be complicated by the potential absence of star forward Mohammed Kudus. The Ghanaian has been instrumental for Spurs since his summer move, but sustained a knock in training last week. He subsequently missed the midweek Champions League victory over Copenhagen.
Manager Thomas Frank confirmed during his pre-match press conference that Kudus remains a doubt, as cited by Tottenham's official website.
“Everyone came through the last game well. Cuti Romero and Destiny Udogie responded positively after short spells out, but Kudus is touch and go for tomorrow.”
Frank’s update means Tottenham may have to find attacking inspiration elsewhere if Kudus doesn’t make the squad. The midfielder’s creativity and dribbling have been vital for Spurs’ offensive rhythm this season, and his absence would be a significant setback as they look to maintain their unbeaten run against United, which dates back to April 2023.
Solanke, Kolo Muani and Scarlett could step up
Meanwhile, according to Spurs Web, forward Dominic Solanke is still recovering from surgery that has sidelined him since the opening week of the campaign.
Frank stated that Solanke’s return is likely after the international break, which runs from November 8–16.
“The international break will be a big decider,” Frank explained. “We have two weeks to push him for the next steps. After the break is what we’re aiming for.”
In Solanke’s continued absence, Randal Kolo Muani is expected to feature more prominently. The French attacker is regaining form after his own injury setback, and Frank hinted he may start against United.
“He’s fit to start, but to keep up intensity for 90 minutes, he’s not quite there yet,” the coach noted. “He’s progressing well and offers good pace and link-up play.”
Tottenham’s academy talent, Dane Scarlett might also see increased game time. Scarlett impressed as a late substitute against Copenhagen, winning a penalty in the final minutes.
Frank praised the youngster’s finishing but admitted consistent opportunities will be limited given the competition for attacking spots.
As Spurs face a challenging run of fixtures, including matches against PSG, Arsenal, and Newcastle, Frank will hope the Ghanaian playmaker recovers quickly to spearhead their ambitions both domestically and in Europe.
Mohammed Kudus gives injury update
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus is showing positive signs in his recovery ahead of Tottenham’s clash with Manchester United.
The Ghanaian midfielder remains hopeful of returning to action despite lingering doubts over his fitness.
