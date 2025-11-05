Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Cristiano Ronaldo Finally Breaks Silence on Diogo Jota’s Death: “I Cried a Lot”
Football

by  Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe
3 min read
  • Cristiano Ronaldo has finally spoken out following the heartbreaking deaths of Diogo Jota and his brother, André Silva
  • The 40-year-old football icon had come under heavy criticism for his silence and absence at the burial of the late Liverpool forward
  • Jota and his sibling tragically lost their lives in a fatal car crash on July 3, 2025, while travelling from Spain to England

Cristiano Ronaldo has finally shared his thoughts on the heartbreaking deaths of Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva, months after the tragedy that shook the football world.

The Portuguese icon admitted the loss hit him deeply, revealing in an emotional interview that he “cried a lot” after learning of the fatal accident.

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks his silence on Diogo Jota's death. Photo by NurPhoto.
Source: Getty Images

Diogo Jota: Remembering the late Liverpool star

Jota and André lost their lives on July 3, 2025, in a horrific car crash while travelling from Spain to England.

The Liverpool forward was en route to catch a ferry in Portugal for his pre-season return after being advised by doctors not to fly due to a minor lung operation.

Sadly, the accident occurred when his Lamborghini skidded off the road while overtaking another vehicle.

The tragedy stunned the entire football community, with tributes pouring in from clubs, teammates, and fans around the world.

Yet Ronaldo’s absence at the funeral drew attention, sparking speculation about his relationship with the late winger.

Despite missing the burial, the Al-Nassr captain paid a heartfelt tribute on Instagram shortly after the news broke, expressing his sorrow for Jota’s family.

Below is Ronaldo's post on Instagram:

Ronaldo breaks silence on Jota's death

Speaking to Piers Morgan in a candid interview, Ronaldo recalled how difficult it was to process the loss of his compatriot.

“I didn’t believe when they sent me the messages [about his death]. I cried a lot,” he confessed, as cited by Tribuna.
“It was a very, very difficult moment for the country, for families, for friends, for teammates. Disaster. Very, very sad news.”

The loss of Jota, who left behind a wife and three children, continues to weigh heavily on many across the footballing world.

Cristiano Ronaldo trains with the (late) Diogo Jota on October 14, 2024. Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Images.
Source: Getty Images

His passing marked one of the darkest moments in Portuguese football, with tributes still pouring in months later.

Ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League match against Real Madrid on November 4, both clubs came together to honour Jota’s memory.

Madrid representatives, including Xabi Alonso, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Huijsen, and Emilio Butragueño, laid a wreath at Anfield in a touching moment of remembrance, according to the club's website.

For Ronaldo, the tragedy served as a painful reminder of how fragile life can be — even for heroes adored across generations.

His words reflected the collective grief of a nation still mourning one of its own.

Jota's wife hugs marathoner honouring him

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh shared a touching moment that moved football fans worldwide. Diogo Jota’s wife, Rute Cardoso, was seen warmly embracing a marathon runner who paid tribute to the late Liverpool star.

The runner, wearing a Liverpool jersey with Jota’s name and his iconic number 20, honoured his late friend during the race.

