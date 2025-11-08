The US soccer world mourned the tragic loss of an international goalkeeper after a brave fight against kidney cancer

The University of Washington and the wider sports community are mourning the loss of Mia Hamant, a talented goalkeeper who passed away Friday at the age of 21 following a courageous fight against kidney cancer.

A California native, Hamant was a standout for the Huskies during the 2024 season, but her promising senior year was cut short by a rare and aggressive form of the disease.

Mia Hamant of the University of Washington passes away on November 7, 2025, after a courageous battle with kidney cancer. Image credit: WSoccer

Mia Hamant passes away after a cancer battle

According to the University of Washington Athletics, Hamant was diagnosed in April 2025 with Stage 4 SMARCB1-deficient kidney cancer, a rare and aggressive type of kidney cancer.

Following her diagnosis, she stepped away from team activities but remained a familiar presence on the sidelines, attending classes and cheering on her teammates even while undergoing treatment. Her resilience and positivity earned her the 2025 Big Ten Sportsmanship Award, a testament to the impact she had both on and off the field.

Her illness sparked an outpouring of support from the sporting community and fans alike. Thousands of dollars were raised through a GoFundMe campaign to assist with her medical expenses, while the University of Washington softball team paid tribute with a heartfelt statement celebrating her contributions.

USL League Two club West Seattle Junction also honored Hamant with a commemorative kit, pledging 10 percent of proceeds to support her family, as ESPN noted.

University of Washington goalkeeper Mia Hamant dies aged 21 following cancer fight. Image credit: WSoccer

The University of Washington released a statement Thursday announcing her death:

"We are heartbroken by the passing of Mia Hamant after her courageous battle with cancer. Mia inspired everyone around her with her strength and spirit. Our love is with her family, teammates, and all who knew her. Her legacy will forever live in Husky Athletics."

At the same time, fans and fellow athletes have also expressed their grief and admiration for Hamant’s courage:

“Mia’s strength was incredible. She fought every day with a smile. Rest in peace, legend.” – @HuskyFan23

“I’ll never forget watching her play last season. Such talent and heart in one person. Gone too soon.” – @SoccerLover92

“Her courage on and off the field inspired so many. Sending love to her family and friends.” – @UWSupporter

“Mia Hamant showed us what true sportsmanship is. She will never be forgotten.” – @Goalkeeper4Life

Despite dying young, Hamant's legacy at the University of Washington and within the wider sports community will be remembered for years to come, inspiring teammates, fans, and aspiring athletes alike.

