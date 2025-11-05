Regina Daniels demands the release of her brother, Sammy West, accusing Ned Nwoko of involvement

Popular Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has been very active on social media, updating fans about the ongoing issues with her husband. This time, the spotlight is on her younger brother, Sammy West, whom she claims has been arrested, and she suspects Ned Nwoko may be behind it.

Sammy West’s recent arrest has left Regina Daniels deeply concerned. She has taken to Instagram to continue advocating for her brother’s release and also sent a message suggesting that Ned Nwoko could still have a chance to win her back.

“If you truly want your woman back, hurting her family and locking up her brother won't bring her closer. It only deepens the pain. Love can't grow through oppression. You're breaking hearts, not fixing them,” she wrote, clearly referencing her brother’s detainment. Regina also added the hashtags #FreeSammyWest and #FreeHimNow, emphasising her demand for his immediate release.

The arrest of Sammy West has sparked widespread attention online, with fans and followers expressing concern over the actress’s safety and the treatment of her family.

While the details of the arrest remain unclear, Regina’s posts have triggered assumptions that her husband may have played a role in her brother’s detention, further fueling public curiosity about the ongoing marital dispute.

The actress has been vocal in recent days about the difficulties in her marriage, especially following videos of her emotional breakdown at home that went viral on social media.

By addressing her brother’s arrest publicly, Regina is sending a clear message: any attempt to reconcile must respect not only her feelings but also the safety and well-being of her family.

Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko marriage in crisis

The actress and her husband have become estranged, with their marriage on the verge of collapse after distressing footage of her in an emotional state at her residence emerged on social media a few weeks ago.

In the video, which surfaced on October 18, 2025, Regina alleged that she had been enduring mistreatment from Nwoko throughout their marriage.

After the video went viral, allegations emerged that her husband had recruited some thugs to assault and kick her out of their residence.

In response to the accusations, Ned Nwoko released a statement on social media, where he dismissed the claims, counter-claiming that Regina was battling substance and alcohol addiction and was refusing to undergo rehabilitation.

He also accused her of exhibiting some violent behaviour at home, including assault on their home staff workers. Regina has subsequently moved out of her husband's house and recently purchased her own home.

New home marks independence for Regina Daniels

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Regina Daniels shared images of a new luxury home she had bought for herself and her family.

The purchase came at a time when the actress and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, were having marital issues over allegations of abuse.

Social media users who saw Regina Daniels' post shared different opinions on her new purchase.

