Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Global site navigation

Regina Daniels Tells Ned Nwoko What It Takes to Have Her Again
Movies

Regina Daniels Tells Ned Nwoko What It Takes to Have Her Again

by  Blessed Antwi
3 min read
  • Regina Daniels demands the release of her brother, Sammy West, accusing Ned Nwoko of involvement
  • She warns that hurting her family will not win her back, saying love cannot grow through oppression
  • Fans have flooded social media in support, with calls to #FreeSammyWest trending across Nigeria

YEN Entertainment Awards 2025 is live – vote now for your favourite stars!

Popular Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has been very active on social media, updating fans about the ongoing issues with her husband. This time, the spotlight is on her younger brother, Sammy West, whom she claims has been arrested, and she suspects Ned Nwoko may be behind it.

Regina Daniels sets the rules for Ned Nwoko to win her back
Regina Daniels sets the rules for Ned Nwoko to win her back. Image credit: regina.daniels/Instagram
Source: Instagram

Sammy West’s recent arrest has left Regina Daniels deeply concerned. She has taken to Instagram to continue advocating for her brother’s release and also sent a message suggesting that Ned Nwoko could still have a chance to win her back.

“If you truly want your woman back, hurting her family and locking up her brother won't bring her closer. It only deepens the pain. Love can't grow through oppression. You're breaking hearts, not fixing them,” she wrote, clearly referencing her brother’s detainment. Regina also added the hashtags #FreeSammyWest and #FreeHimNow, emphasising her demand for his immediate release.

Read also

Time to return: Old moments with Regina Daniels’ first love resurface after Ned Nwoko split

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Check out her post below:

Regina Daniels, Ned Nwoko, Nigeria, Nollywood, Sammy West, IG
Regina Daniels shares how Ned can get back in her life. Image credit: regina.daniels
Source: Instagram

The arrest of Sammy West has sparked widespread attention online, with fans and followers expressing concern over the actress’s safety and the treatment of her family.

While the details of the arrest remain unclear, Regina’s posts have triggered assumptions that her husband may have played a role in her brother’s detention, further fueling public curiosity about the ongoing marital dispute.

The actress has been vocal in recent days about the difficulties in her marriage, especially following videos of her emotional breakdown at home that went viral on social media.

By addressing her brother’s arrest publicly, Regina is sending a clear message: any attempt to reconcile must respect not only her feelings but also the safety and well-being of her family.

Regina Daniels, Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels' husband, Regina Daniels' siblings, Nollywood actress
Regina Daniels accuses her husband, Ned Nwoko, of getting her siblings arrested amid their alleged marital issues. Photo source: Regina Daniels
Source: Facebook

Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko marriage in crisis

The actress and her husband have become estranged, with their marriage on the verge of collapse after distressing footage of her in an emotional state at her residence emerged on social media a few weeks ago.

Read also

Ned Nwoko allegedly gets Regina Daniels' siblings arrested amid their marital problems

In the video, which surfaced on October 18, 2025, Regina alleged that she had been enduring mistreatment from Nwoko throughout their marriage.

After the video went viral, allegations emerged that her husband had recruited some thugs to assault and kick her out of their residence.

In response to the accusations, Ned Nwoko released a statement on social media, where he dismissed the claims, counter-claiming that Regina was battling substance and alcohol addiction and was refusing to undergo rehabilitation.

He also accused her of exhibiting some violent behaviour at home, including assault on their home staff workers. Regina has subsequently moved out of her husband's house and recently purchased her own home.

Regina Daniels, Ned Nwoko, New mansion, Queen.
Regina Daniels acquires a new mansion for herself and her family. Photo credit: Regina Daniels
Source: Instagram

New home marks independence for Regina Daniels

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Regina Daniels shared images of a new luxury home she had bought for herself and her family.

The purchase came at a time when the actress and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, were having marital issues over allegations of abuse.

Social media users who saw Regina Daniels' post shared different opinions on her new purchase.

Read also

Ghanaian woman shares her US visa struggles and surprising victory: "Delays aren't denials"

JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Blessed Antwi avatar

Blessed Antwi (Editorial Assistant) Blessed Antwi is a Ghanaian digital media professional and Editorial Assistant at Yen.com.gh. He has over 5-years of experience in content writing, SEO, and visual storytelling, with experience in entertainment, sports, and political reporting. Blessed has worked with platforms such as Ghcelebinfo, Opera News, Vimbuzz, OccupyGh, and Scooper News. You can reach him on blessed.antwi@yen.com.gh.

Hot: