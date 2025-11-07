Holyrina paused his performance to pay an emotional tribute to his late mother, reflecting on her sacrifices

The singer, who took a break from music after his mother’s death, released a heartfelt tribute song

Holyrina advised his fans to cherish their mothers and ensure they never struggle, especially with healthcare

Holyrina, a Ghanaian artist whose real name is Emmanuel Sogbey, moved the crowd to tears during a heartfelt performance when he took a moment of silence to pay tribute to his late mother.

The rising star, in a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, paused his set to reflect on the immense sacrifices his mother, Klu, made for him throughout his life.

Filled with emotion and sorrow, the singer was on his knees when he asked his fans to raise their hands up if they loved their mothers.

The heartfelt request created a shared moment with his fans, as many in the crowd responded with visible emotion.

Holyrina, visibly moved, acknowledged the role his mother played in his life. He spoke about the immense sacrifices his mother made for him.

According to him, he would not have been able to endure hardships without her strength and support.

This comes after he took a long break from music following her death in 2024. Fortunately, he returned to the music scene in May 2025 and released a heartfelt tribute song, 'Nyane M3,' to honour her memory.

In the recent video, he offered a poignant piece of advice to the crowd.

"If anyone has a mother, they should cherish her," he said.

With visible emotion, he acknowledged that his mother has "done her part" and is now at rest. He urged his fans to provide for their mothers, ensuring they never have to struggle for basic needs, especially healthcare.

Many Ghanaians who watched the video shared their tributes through emotional emojis, cherishing the action of Holyrina as a good son.

Gospel singer Mama Esther loses her mom

Ghanaian gospel musician Mama Esther has announced the passing of her beloved mother, Deaconess Hannah Opoku, affectionately known as Maame Hannah.

The popular deaconess and minister of God peacefully passed away at the age of 109 at her residence. Mama Esther made the official announcement on Facebook on September 15, 2025, sharing the sad news with her followers.

In her emotional tribute, Mama Esther celebrated her mother’s remarkable life and legacy, describing her as a woman of faith, love, and strength.

She shared a photo of Maame Hannah dressed in a classy lace outfit, honouring her mother’s contributions to her family and community.

Mama Esther requested prayers for the family as they navigate this difficult time, acknowledging the profound impact her mother had on her life.

Tributes pour in after Gopichand Hinduja's death

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Gopichand Hinduja, head of Britain’s richest family and co-chairman of the Hinduja Group, passed away on November 4, 2025, at the age of 85.

Known for transforming his father’s modest business into a global conglomerate, he left behind a vast legacy, with the Hinduja Group spanning 48 countries and employing over 200,000 people.

Tributes poured in from global figures, including Lord Karan Bilimoria, who praised Hinduja as a symbol of UK-India relations.

Source: YEN.com.gh