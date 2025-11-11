The squad list for Ghana’s upcoming international friendlies against Japan and South Korea has finally been announced

Three new players, including a German-born striker, have earned their maiden call-ups, while several regulars have opted out of the matches

The Black Stars will take on Japan in the 2025 Kirin Cup on November 14 before facing South Korea in a friendly encounter four days later

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has finally named his squad for the upcoming 2025 Kirin Challenge Cup, ending days of speculation among fans.

The much-anticipated list was released on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, with several surprises and notable absentees.

Otto Addo finally releases Black Stars squad

The 22-man squad conspicuously saw some of the regular faces missing, with captain Jordan Ayew, midfield linchpin Thomas Partey and Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Mohammed Kudus all dropping out of the squad.

Nonetheless, red-hot Coventry City striker Brandon Thomas Asante, as well as Liverpool target Antoine Semenyo, headline Addo's much-changed squad.

The 50-year-old tactician handed debut call-ups to three players: CF Montreal striker Prince Osei Owusu, precocious Medeama SC winger Kevin Nkrumah, and Viktoria Plzen forward Prince Adu Kwabena.

Meanwhile, France-based midfielder Abu Francis made a return to the squad after his injury-induced absence from previous squad lists.

Additionally, German-born utility player Derrick Kohn makes the list after finally completing his nationality switch.

Following the release of the squad, fans of the Black Stars took to social media to express their thoughts on the list. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from X:

@spreadUr_wings expressed optimism:

"Why am I getting the feeling that this squad will cook."

@dkokaido added:

"Not surprised. It was expected. I believe this is a strategy to develop plans B, C, etc. during games if plan A doesn’t work, which they already have in the bag."

@Sporty_mafiaGh warned:

"Where is Hudson Odoi? You dierr listen to Ghanaians and don’t win the WC. Ego be ur last."

@nonchalant4u2 was pessimistic about the fortunes of Ghana:

"We go drink goals Charle .."

@addm1000 summed up by slamming the handlers of the national team:

"They were hiding this garbage list."

When will Ghana play Japan and Korea?

Ghana will face Japan on November 14 at the Toyota Stadium in Aichi in the Kirin Challenge Cup. Four days later they will take on South Korea on Tuesday, November 14, 2025, at the Seoul World Cup Stadium.

This will the Black Stars' maiden try outs since beating Comoros to clinch the sole ticket from Group I to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

How to watch the Ghana's games against Japan and Korea

For the first time in while, Ghanaians will have the pleasure of watching the senior men's national team in action on television.

Ghanaian media powerhouse TV3, a subsidiary of Media General, is set to bring fans live coverage of the 2025 Kirin Cup this November during the international break.

Both matches will be broadcast live on TV3 Ghana

