Oguamanhene, Osabarima Kwesi Atta II, during the NSMQ 2025 final, proudly showcased his old school, Adisadel College, despite the school not making it to the finals

The Omanhene, a proud Santaclausian (Adisadel alumnus), did not shy away from mentioning his school’s name

He delighted the audience as he held the school’s logo on a scroll and sang the Adisadel anthem before the three finalists, a gesture many described as bold and daring

Adisadel College, though failing to reach the finals of NSMQ 2025, was brought into the spotlight thanks to Omanhene Osabarima Kwesi Atta II's patriotic display.

Oguamanhene Osabarima Kwesi Atta II shows his unwavering love by singing his alma mater, Adisadel College’s anthem, at the National Science and Maths Quiz.

Source: UGC

During his speech on Thursday, November 6, 2025, the Paramount Chief of the Oguaa Traditional Area in Cape Coast, Ghana, boldly flaunted his school’s logo while delivering his address.

He humorously repeated his school’s name, leaving the audience and the three rival schools amazed.

In his speech, he explained that, although his school could not make it to the finals, he had brought them to the finals in spirit.

He also reminded rival schools to stay cautious, declaring that Adisadel will bounce back and come for the trophy next year.

Oguamanhene concluded his speech by encouraging the three NSMQ finalists and reciting the Adisadel anthem before leaving the stage.

His patriotism has sparked numerous reactions online, affirming the saying that Adisadel never accepts defeat.

Although Adisadel College has reached several NSMQ finals, they have only won the ultimate trophy once, in 2016.

The school remains highly competitive and determined to return stronger in the coming years.

Reactions to Omanhene Singing Adisadel Anthem

@kkens14:

"Agusco then Adisco dir one blood ooo"

@eii_Light:

"If you are big, you are big oo. We no dey there but we go force am on you. Same last year too."

@NanaKwa70511124:

"Anytime he go come sing the anthem, Botwe will win."

Watch the X video below:

Defending champions Mfantsipim win 2025 NSMQ

Meanwhile, Mfantsipim School (Botwe) has emerged as the overall winner of the 2025 NSMQ, with the defending champions taking the trophy back home.

With this win, the school has now claimed its fourth title in the national competition, after victories in 1999, 2014, and 2024.

They are now tied with Prempeh College and St. Augustine’s College, who also have four titles each.

Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC, Legon) remains the most successful school in the competition, holding eight titles. For their prize package, Mfantsipim School received GH₵70,000 (approximately $6,500) in cash, insurance for the contestants, and scholarship packages.

Part of the prize money went to the school, part to the contestants, and part to their trainers.

The contestants and their school also received additional prizes worth over GH₵5,000, including laptops and other items from sponsors.

All three Mfantsipim boys were also awarded a free trip to Dubai, during which they will be accompanied by one teacher.

Speaking in an interview with JoyNews, the Vice President of the Old Students Association threw a friendly challenge to PRESEC, Legon, indicating that its record would be broken.

He also emphasised that Mfantsipim would return next year to win the 2026 trophy in celebration of the school's 150th anniversary.

How Ogua Manhene Sent ADISCO's Anthem to NSMQ 2025 Finale

Source: Twitter

OWASS contestant Stephen Baah honoured by NSMQ

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on the inspiring story of Stephen Apemah-Baah, the National Science and Maths Quiz star from Opoku Ware School (OWASS).

Stephen, who represented his school from Form 1 to his final year, leading them to three consecutive finals, has earned nationwide admiration for his dedication and brilliance.

In recognition of his exceptional performance in the contest, despite being unable to claim the coveted trophy, the NSMQ awarded him a trophy and a cash prize of GH₵5,000.

Source: YEN.com.gh