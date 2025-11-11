Otto Addo has officially unveiled his squad for Ghana’s upcoming international friendlies against Japan and South Korea in November

The 50-year-old tactician handed call-ups to three new players, including forward Prince Osei Owusu

The German-born striker earned his spot after an impressive campaign with CF Montréal, where he registered 20 goal contributions across all competitions

German-born striker Prince Osei Owusu has been handed his first invitation to the Black Stars after being included in Otto Addo’s squad for the 2025 Kirin Challenge Cup.

His selection adds another chapter to Ghana’s growing list of foreign-born players who have chosen to represent the nation on the international stage.

Otto Addo names German-born striker Prince Osei Owusu in his Black Stars squad for the 2025 Kirin Cup. Photos by Alex Slitz, Dan Mullan and Sascha Steinbach.

Source: Getty Images

Prince Osei Owusu: German-born striker in Otto Addo's squad

Owusu, who plies his trade with CF Montreal in Major League Soccer, has been in sensational form this season.

His blend of power, intelligent movement, and sharp finishing has made him a standout performer in the North American league.

According to Transfermarkt, the 28-year-old contributed directly to 20 goals across all competitions, netting 17 times and providing three assists.

Below is a video of Owusu's stunning backheel goal in the MLS:

His impressive run caught the attention of head coach Otto Addo, who continues to widen Ghana’s attacking pool ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

With key forwards such as Mohammed Kudus, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, and Jordan Ayew unavailable for the Asian tour, Owusu’s inclusion offers Addo an opportunity to test new attacking options.

Born in Wertheim, Germany, to Ghanaian parents, Owusu began his football journey in the VfB Stuttgart academy, where he honed his craft before making his professional debut with their reserve side in 2015.

Two years later, he joined TSG Hoffenheim, where he found the net 17 times in two seasons.

In 2018, Owusu signed for Arminia Bielefeld in Bundesliga 2 before going on loan to TSV 1860 Munich, where he continued his fine form with eight goals and six assists in all competitions.

Prince Osei Owusu celebrates against Austin FC at Saputo Stadium on August 23, 2025, in Montreal, Canada. Photo by Tim Austen.

Source: Getty Images

His steady progress and consistent goal-scoring ability have since made him one of the most reliable forwards in MLS.

His call-up for the Kirin Challenge Cup is not only a personal milestone but also a reflection of Otto Addo’s intent to build depth and competition across every position.

Ghana has struggled to find a consistent finisher since Asamoah Gyan’s era, and Owusu’s inclusion, alongside Czech-based striker Prince Kwabena Adu, could be the start of a new chapter for the Black Stars attack.

Ghana to face Japan and Korea

The four-time African champions will face Japan on Friday, November 14, at the Toyota Stadium in Aichi before clashing with South Korea four days later in Seoul.

Addo and his technical team are set to hold their first training session in Nagoya on Wednesday as the squad prepares to test their readiness against two of Asia’s top footballing nations, as noted by Ghanafa.org.

Below is the program lineup for the Black Stars:

Fresh from securing qualification for the 2026 World Cup, Ghana will aim to use the 2025 Kirin Challenge Cup as a platform to fine-tune their tactics, integrate new talents, and send a message that the Black Stars are ready for the next big stage.

Asare, two locals included in Addo's squad

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Benjamin Asare and two other local players have been named in Otto Addo’s squad for the 2025 Kirin Challenge Cup.

The move shows the coach’s intent to blend local talent with international experience for this month’s games.

Source: YEN.com.gh