Lawson Kyei Jr, the gifted son of Ghanaian business mogul Dr. Lawson Kyei, has received a call-up to the national U-17 team, the Black Starlets

The young prodigy has been invited to join the Starlets' squad screening ahead of the upcoming TotalEnergies U-17 Africa Cup of Nations

His inclusion has sparked excitement among fans online, with many praising his talent

A new chapter is unfolding for promising youngster Lawson Kyei Jr after earning a call-up to the Black Starlets, Ghana’s national U-17 team, under head coach Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum.

The teenage midfielder, son of respected business mogul Dr Lawson Kyei Manu, has been invited to join the national screening at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram.

Dr Lawson's son earns Black Starlets call-up

The invitation marks an important step in his young career, rewarding his dedication and steady growth.

Kyei Jr, who features for Young Porcupines, the youth side of Asante Kotoko, has drawn attention for his composure, creativity, and tactical maturity beyond his age.

His consistent performances at club level have convinced the Starlets’ technical handlers to hand him an opportunity to prove himself among Ghana’s next generation of football talents.

The initial batch of selected players reported to camp on Monday, November 10, to begin a week-long screening.

According to Daily Guide Network, the process will include a series of training sessions and friendly games to evaluate each player’s readiness.

Those who excel will earn places in the final squad that will represent Ghana at the upcoming TotalEnergies U-17 Africa Cup of Nations, scheduled for April next year in Morocco, as cited by Ghanafa.org.

For Lawson Jr, this call-up offers not just a shot at international recognition but also a moment to justify the faith placed in his talent.

Below is the full list of the first batch of players called by coach Ogum:

Fans on social media have been quick to celebrate his selection, sharing excitement and personal memories of watching him in action.

@cuccitiniAndrea wrote:

“I knew this guy would be a great player from the very first day I saw him in action at the Achimota Rasta Park.”

@nii_lantey_07 added:

“My Jnr for JHS that oo, proper baller.”

@kwalex2010 praised:

“Wonderful player.”

And @SarpVinny summed it up simply:

“Nice one.”

Who is Dr Lawson, the father of Lawson Jr

While young Lawson is carving out his path on the pitch, his father, Dr Lawson Kyei Manu, has long built an empire in the business world.

The respected entrepreneur owns Lawson Herbal Centre, one of the country’s leading names in herbal medicine, and the fast-growing Lawson Radio and TV network, where veteran broadcaster King Eben heads the sports department.

With his father’s determination and a clear sense of purpose of his own, Lawson Jr now stands at the beginning of what could become a remarkable football story — one that merges family legacy with sporting ambition.

