Son Heung-Min has spoken about his reported winter move, surprising many fans and media outlets with his firm stance

The LAFC forward outlined a focused plan for the MLS offseason and World Cup preparation

As playoffs approached, Son’s commitment to LAFC and his international duties promised to shape both his club and national team's success

South Korean star Son Heung-Min has firmly addressed reports linking him with a winter loan move away from Los Angeles FC, stressing that he remains fully committed to the Major League Soccer club as they continue their playoff push.

The 33-year-old, who joined LAFC in August 2025 after an illustrious spell at Tottenham Hotspur, has made an immediate impact in the United States, both on and off the pitch.

Recent speculation suggested that Son might consider a short-term move to Europe, including his former side Tottenham Hotspur, during the MLS offseason, but the forward has made it clear that such claims are completely false.

Son Heung-min dismisses Europe return

According to TV Chosun, the LAFC star was frustrated by the ongoing rumours and felt compelled to clarify his position.

Son, who helped Spurs to win their first major trophy in 17 years during their Europa League triumph in Bilbao, reportedly told the local media that his entire focus is on helping LAFC succeed in their playoff campaign, adding that loyalty and respect for the club are values he takes seriously.

The veteran attacker emphasised that he hasn’t entertained discussions about any temporary switch during the winter break, underlining his commitment to both his teammates and the fans who have warmly embraced him since his arrival.

Meanwhile, the South Korean international has quickly become one of the MLS side’s key figures, bringing leadership, creativity, and top-flight experience from his decade-long stay in the Premier League. Since Son joined, LAFC’s form has significantly improved, their points-per-game average rising from 1.66 to 2.09 with him in the lineup.

The team is now gearing up for their Western Conference semifinal clash against Vancouver Whitecaps on November 23, with hopes of securing a spot in the MLS Cup Final set for December 5, as noted by GOAL.

Son focuses on World Cup and recovery

After clarifying his future, Son has also outlined his plans to use the break wisely, balancing rest, recovery, and preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Korean captain has no intentions of pursuing any winter loan move and instead plans to stay in top shape through a tailored training program.

He views this period as an opportunity to recharge physically and mentally while maintaining his fitness ahead of a busy year for both club and country.

Mohammed Kudus replaced Son Heung-min

