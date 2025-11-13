Ex-Chelsea star Oscar collapsed during a pre-season training session in Sao Paulo after suffering sudden heart complications

The midfielder was rushed to the hospital and placed in intensive care, but is now stable and communicating with doctors

Fans across the world, including Chelsea supporters, have sent emotional messages and prayers wishing him a speedy recovery

Former Chelsea and Brazil midfielder Oscar dos Santos is recovering in hospital after collapsing during a pre-season fitness test with São Paulo FC.

The 34-year-old reportedly suffered sudden heart complications during a bicycle endurance session at the club’s Barra Funda training centre.

Ex-Chelsea star Oscar undergoes treatment after collapsing during a fitness test at Brazilian club Sao Paulo.

Source: Getty Images

According to ESPN Brasil reports, Oscar lost consciousness midway through the test, prompting an immediate response from medical staff. He was swiftly transported to Albert Einstein Hospital in São Paulo, where he was admitted to the intensive care unit for further evaluation and monitoring.

Doctors detected “cardiological changes” during the exercise, which led them to carry out detailed heart and MRI scans. Sources close to the club described the situation as “very serious,” noting that Oscar’s family, especially his pregnant wife, had been asked not to visit for now as a precaution.

In an official statement, covered by AS, Sao Paulo FC confirmed the incident, noting:

“During routine pre-season assessments at SuperCT, the athlete Oscar experienced an episode involving cardiological changes. He received immediate medical assistance and was transferred to Albert Einstein Hospital, where he remains stable and under observation.”

Club president Julio Casares later offered a positive update, assuring fans that Oscar’s condition had improved:

“He recovered quickly after the incident and is communicating with the medical team. We are awaiting final test results, but he’s stable and doing fine.”

Casares further explained that the club routinely conducts comprehensive medical screenings for all players ahead of the new season and that Oscar is receiving the best possible care.

Oscar, who rejoined Sao Paulo in 2025 after nearly two decades, remains a beloved figure among fans. He made his professional debut there before enjoying an illustrious spell at Chelsea, where he won the Premier League, Europa League, and League Cup. In 2017, he made a high-profile move to Shanghai SIPG, citing family reasons for the transfer.

Oscar's training session turns scary after heart complications; São Paulo confirm he's stable under observation.

Source: Getty Images

Fans pray for Oscar

As fans await more updates, the football world has come together to send love and encouragement to the midfielder, with many praying for his speedy recovery and good health.

“Stay strong, Oscar! We’re praying for your full recovery.'' - @TheNiceman

“You gave us unforgettable moments at Chelsea, get well soon, legend! - @Teo90

“Health first, champ. Football can wait. Sending love from Shanghai.'' - @Samu

''Now his move to China makes sense to all who criticized it. You got to seize the day, the now. Tomorrow is not a sure thing.'' - @Lopez

