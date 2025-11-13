Pedro Leon has finally forgiven Jose Mourinho after their infamous fallout at Real Madrid

The winger reflected on how Mourinho’s “Zidane or Maradona” remark changed his career path

Leon denied ever being unprofessional during his Madrid stint and revealed what truly hurt him most

Former Real Madrid winger Pedro Leon has revisited his difficult spell under Jose Mourinho, revealing that he has moved past the frustrations of their strained relationship.

The 38-year-old, now playing for Real Murcia, shared how he has come to forgive the Portuguese tactician for the harsh treatment he received during his brief time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Pedro Leon opens up on Jose Mourinho relationship

Leon joined Real Madrid from Getafe in 2010 for €10 million, arriving as one of Spain’s most promising wingers. However, his dream move turned sour when Jose Mourinho famously remarked that “people talk as if he were Zidane or Maradona,” a statement that instantly became symbolic of the coach’s ruthless management style.

That comment came after Leon was left out of a Champions League fixture against Auxerre, sparking widespread debate among fans and media about Mourinho’s approach to handling young players.

Despite making only 14 appearances under the Portuguese manager before being loaned out and later sold, Leon has now chosen to let go of any resentment. He explained that what hurt most was not the comment itself, but the lack of explanation for why he was treated differently.

Speaking to El Cafelito, Leon added that he never disrespected Mourinho or acted unprofessionally, insisting he did everything asked of him during training and matches.

Leon’s name once dominated headlines due to rumours of a fallout after a La Liga match against Levante in which he allegedly failed to warm up properly before being substituted on.

Jerzu Dudek recounts the Leon-Mourinho rift

Former goalkeeper Jerzy Dudek later detailed the incident in his autobiography, suggesting Mourinho was angered by Leon’s attitude. However, Leon has firmly denied those claims, urging fans to rewatch the match and see that he remained professional throughout.

According to Dudek’s version, as featured by GOAL, Mourinho confronted Leon after the game, accusing him of lacking commitment and professionalism. The next day, the coach dropped him from the squad to face Auxerre, promoting a youth player instead, a decision that effectively ended Leon’s Madrid career.

Now older and more reflective, Leon sees those years as an important learning experience rather than a lingering wound. He emphasized that forgiveness was crucial for his personal growth and peace of mind, acknowledging that his career might have followed a different path had things gone smoothly.

After more than a decade, the former winger is focused on the present, continuing his playing career with Real Murcia and choosing to remember his time at Real Madrid not with bitterness, but as a defining chapter that shaped his resilience.

