The Super Eagles have advanced to the final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff, set for Sunday, November 16

Nigeria cruised past Gabon with a 4-1 win at the Prince Moulay El Hassan Stadium on Thursday night, November 13

Victor Osimhen struck twice, while Akor Adams and Chidera Ejuke each added a goal to complete the emphatic victory

Nigeria kept their hopes of reaching the 2026 World Cup alive with a thrilling victory over Gabon.

Akor Adams opened the scoring in the 77th minute, but Mario Lemina’s late deflected strike in the 89th forced the semi-final play-off into extra time where Eric Chelle’s side took full control.

Chidera Ejuke restored Nigeria’s advantage with a composed finish before Victor Osimhen struck twice to seal a commanding win for the Super Eagles over the Panthers.

As a result, Nigeria have booked their spot in Sunday’s play-off final, where they will meet the winners of the other semi-final between Cameroon and DR Congo.

A victory in that clash would see the Super Eagles advance to a six-team inter-confederation play-off in Mexico next March, with one coveted World Cup slot on the line.

They earned their place in this stage in spectacular fashion last month, thrashing Benin 4-0 in the final game of the first-round qualifiers.

Frank Onyeka netted the decisive injury-time winner after Victor Osimhen’s stunning hat-trick, sending Nigeria into a semi-final clash against a Gabon side that won eight of their ten group-stage matches.

Following a cautious opening in Rabat, the Super Eagles gradually took control and were unfortunate not to find the net during a dominant ten-minute spell, as Osimhen squandered three clear chances.

The in-form Galatasaray forward fired wide twice, the second while off balance, before seeing his powerful header brilliantly denied by goalkeeper Loyce Mbaba.

Gabon were certainly the better side in the early stages of the second half and felt that had a strong claim for a penalty when Aaron Appindangoye was having his shirt pulled in the area by Bright Osayi-Samuel in the box.

However, following a lengthy VAR review, the Panthers were not awarded a penalty.

Appindangoye was then at fault for Gabon falling behind, but despite Lemina’s equaliser, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and company saw their World Cup dream come to an end.

