Lionel Messi delivered a masterclass in Luanda as Argentina secured a 2–0 victory over Angola in Friday’s international friendly

The world champions, backed by an electric crowd, dominated large spells of the match despite occasional nervy moments from the spirited Southern African side

Fans have since taken to social media to applaud the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner for yet another standout display

Argentina wrapped up their year with a composed 2-0 triumph over Angola at the Estadio 11 de Novembro, bringing their 2025 fixtures to a calm and convincing end.

The match, believed to have cost Angola $10 million, was held on November 14, offered a blend of intensity, flair, and moments that reminded the crowd why Lionel Messi still commands global admiration.

Messi inspires Argentina to victory against Angola

The first half unfolded with plenty of drama. Messi created two clear chances for himself but could not convert either effort, while Zito Luvumbo tested Geronimo Rulli with a fierce strike.

Yet the breakthrough eventually arrived. With halftime approaching, Messi slipped a clever pass through the Angolan defence, allowing Lautaro Martinez to steer the ball between Hugo Marques’ legs for the opener.

The hosts emerged stronger after the restart. Angola’s supporters roared the team on during their Independence Day celebrations, but the final touch kept betraying them.

The home side were made to pay for their inefficiency in front of goal as Argentina punished their wastefulness late in the contest.

Martinez returned the favour with a first-time pass that released Messi inside the area.

The captain steadied himself and drove a clinical finish into the bottom right corner to double the advantage.

Every touch from the 38-year-old drew applause, a reminder of his timeless influence in any stadium he enters.

Messi edges closer to historic record, fans react

The win capped another strong year for the reigning champions, who suffered only one defeat across eight matches in 2025.

Messi was central once again. According to Fotmob, he completed the most final third passes with 25, won four duels, and succeeded in two dribbles.

His career totals now stand at 895 goals and 401 assists, placing him only four contributions away from thirteen hundred.

Reactions on social media captured the mood of awe and amusement as fans celebrated yet another vintage display.

@legendbabs wrote:

"1300 contributions… and people still debate this man? We’re witnessing the greatest football story ever written."

@iamodrak added:

"Man came to Africa and still dropped a masterclass performance."

@DefiGoodest joined the familiar rivalry:

"900 goals soon, and we’ll take the only record Ronaldo has."

@YaseerikoAdam threw in a playful jab:

"While someone was busy doing WWE and collecting red card yesterday." And @WhiteTeeTurnip kept it simple: "GOAT."

Argentina will now turn their focus to defending its World Cup trophy, carrying momentum and confidence into the new year, with Messi once again leading the way.

Source: YEN.com.gh