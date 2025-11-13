Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has expressed deep sorrow following the tragic stampede at the El-Wak Stadium in Accra

Thousands had gathered at the venue for a scheduled military recruitment exercise when chaos broke out, leading to a stampede that claimed the lives of six people

Addo is currently preparing his team for friendly matches against Japan on November 14 and South Korea four days later

Otto Addo has joined the nation in mourning following a tragic incident at the El-Wak Stadium in Accra that claimed multiple lives and left scores injured.

The disaster, which occurred on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, left at least six people dead and 22 others injured during a military recruitment exercise that drew thousands of hopeful applicants.

El-Wak Stampede: Black Stars Coach Otto Addo Mourns Victims of Recruitment Tragedy

6 lives lost, several injured in El-Wak stampede

According to an official statement from Ghana’s Armed Forces, the tragedy happened when an unexpected surge of people breached security barriers and forced their way through the gates.

The resulting crush turned a day of opportunity into one of heartbreak. Five of the injured remain in critical condition as investigations continue, as cited by the BBC.

The devastating event has left the country in shock, with relatives, friends, and sympathisers mourning the loss of young lives cut short in pursuit of national service.

Otto Addo mourns victims in emotional tribute

Ahead of Ghana’s Kirin Cup fixture against Japan on Friday, November 14, at Toyota Stadium, Otto Addo paused during the team’s pre-match press conference to address the tragedy.

In a deeply emotional moment, the coach expressed his sorrow and solidarity with the affected families.

“I'd like to speak about something else. We had a serious matter in Accra, where six people died, and the Black Stars surely first of all want to send out our deepest condolences and sympathy to the families and friends of those who died, and we pray for those who are still in hospital,” Addo said, as quoted by Ghanafa.org.

He continued, highlighting the gravity of the situation and the team’s collective grief:

“It's a really serious matter that happened during a military recruitment. And there was a stampede where people died, and we are really thinking about them, and we want to just send out our deepest condolences.”

Addo’s statement struck a chord with many Ghanaians, reflecting the mood of a nation still struggling to come to terms with the loss.

His message underscored the human side of football, showing that beyond the pitch, the Black Stars stand with their compatriots in times of sorrow.

As the team prepares to face Japan in the Kirin Cup at 10:20 a.m. on Friday, conversations across Ghana continue to centre on how such a tragedy could have been prevented.

Citizens are calling for better crowd control measures and stricter safety protocols during national events.

For now, the focus remains on healing, remembrance, and ensuring that those who perished at El-Wak did not die in vain.

