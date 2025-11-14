Iran have already secured 2026 World Cup qualification despite being on Trump’s travel ban list

A second country remains the only other banned nation with a realistic chance to qualify through CONCACAF

Travel restrictions continue to raise questions about delegations and fans being able to attend the tournament in the U.S

Another country affected by Donald Trump’s travel ban could still make it to next summer’s World Cup.

Across the international break, qualification has continued to intensify for the tournament taking place in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Source: Getty Images

However, concerns remain for several nations about whether President Trump’s travel restrictions will impact their ability to participate.

In June, the latest travel ban came into force, blocking entry to the U.S. for citizens of 12 countries: Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Congo-Brazzaville, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

There are also partial restrictions on seven more countries: Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela. Despite these limitations, Iran have already secured qualification for next summer’s tournament after topping their AFC group.

Yet Iran’s football federation has claimed that the United States blocked their delegation from entering the country in December for the World Cup draw.

This has further fuelled concerns about whether Iranian supporters will be permitted to travel to the U.S. to back their team.

Athletes are exempt from Trump’s travel ban when travelling for major sporting events, including the World Cup, and their immediate family members may also attend, ensuring some support for qualified teams.

The only other country on the travel list still in contention for qualification is Haiti. They sit third in Group D of CONCACAF qualifying with five points from four matches.

Following a 3-0 loss to Honduras in their latest outing, Haiti now face a difficult challenge to progress.

Only the group winner automatically qualifies for the World Cup, with Honduras leading the way on eight points.

Finishing second still offers a potential route via the inter-confederation play-offs, but advancement will depend on rankings and the progression of other teams.

Haiti will play their final group matches during the November international window, facing Costa Rica on November 13 and Nicaragua on November 18.

With two fixtures left, Haiti still have a realistic chance of reaching the tournament. Should they qualify, questions remain about whether they would be able to send a delegation to Washington, D.C., under current restrictions.

Haiti have appeared at the World Cup only once, in 1974, a tournament that proved a tough experience as they lost all three matches and finished bottom of their group.

Source: YEN.com.gh