Antoine Semenyo is poised to captain the Black Stars for the first time as Ghana takes on Japan in the 2025 Kirin Challenge Cup

Coach Otto Addo has also given Joseph Anang his first start as goalkeeper, opting to bench the usual first-choice shot-stopper for the match

The announcement of the starting lineup against the Samurai Blue has sparked mixed reactions among netizens

Ghana’s head coach, Otto Addo, has made a striking call ahead of the Kirin Cup friendly against Japan by appointing Antoine Semenyo as captain.

The AFC Bournemouth forward, in scintillating form this season, will lead the Black Stars for the first time in a match expected to test the team’s mettle.

Semenyo captains as Ghana's starting XI vs Japan emerge:

This decision comes after the absence of usual leaders Jordan Ayew, Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus, and Alexander Djiku.

Addo’s choice reflects not only necessity but also confidence in Semenyo’s leadership qualities and ability to inspire a youthful squad on the field.

In a surprising twist, first-choice goalkeeper Benjamin Asare will begin on the bench after a late arrival to camp.

This opens the door for another shot-stopper, Joseph Anang, to take the starting position, as Addo experiments with his options ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

According to Ghanafa.org, the lineup also sees the debut of Derrick Kohn, a versatile German-born player, while Coventry City’s hot striker Brandon Thomas-Asante partners with Semenyo up front.

The defence will miss Gideon Mensah, the usual left-back, but Caleb Yirenkyi of FC Nordsjaelland holds his place on the right flank.

Addo has opted for a three-man backline featuring Kojo Oppong Peprah, Jerome Opoku, and Jonas Adjetey, with wing backs Yirenkyi and Kohn supporting the attack.

In midfield, Kwasi Sibo teams up with Abu Francis, while Kamaldeen Sulemana joins Semenyo and Thomas-Asante in the attacking line.

Below is the starting lineup:

Fans react to Ghana's starting lineup

The announcement sparked a variety of responses online. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from X (formerly Twitter):

@liljasper6 wrote:

“Captain Semenyo heat.”

@iamdennis05 welcomed fresh faces, saying:

“Good to see new players in the lineup, hope they perform well.”

@Manni_phred cheered on:

"Go Ghana, go Black stars."

However, not all were optimistic; @Sco_field1 expressed concern:

“We are cooked in the midfield for sure.”

Despite the mixed feelings, this friendly represents an important chance for Ghana to blend experience with experimentation.

It’s the team’s first outing since securing qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

In five meetings, Ghana has won two and lost three in the process, as cited by BBC Sport.

The Kirin Cup provides an ideal stage for Addo to fine-tune his squad and test new tactical approaches before the global tournament.

Otto Addo mourns El-Wak stampede victims

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars head coach Otto Addo expressed deep sorrow following the tragic stampede at El-Wak Stadium in Accra.

Thousands had gathered for a scheduled military recruitment exercise when chaos erupted, resulting in a stampede that claimed six lives.

