Juventus appears close to securing a deal for FC Nordsjaelland’s 18-year-old Ghanaian winger Prince Amoako Jr

The young star hails from the renowned Right to Dream academy, the same institution that nurtured Tottenham Hotspur’s Mohammed Kudus

Like Kudus, Amoako combines electrifying speed with technical skill and a sharp attacking instinct

Italian Serie A giants Juventus are keeping a close watch on FC Nordsjaelland’s teenage prodigy Prince Amoako Jr., who has impressed with a series of standout performances since his arrival in Denmark.

Since launching their B team in 2018, originally called Juventus U23, the 36-time Italian champions have scouted young talent worldwide to strengthen their squad.

The team now competes in Serie C under the name Juventus Next Gen, serving as a key platform for emerging stars.

It has already served as a springboard for the likes of Kenan Yildiz, Matías Soule and current Real Madrid defender Dean Huijsen, who all gained valuable senior minutes before stepping up to the first team.

Juventus scouts impressed by Amoako Jr.

With the club determined to bolster their Next Gen set-up, Juventus scouts have turned their attention to 18-year-old Amoako.

According to One Football, intermediaries have offered the Ghanaian winger to the Turin giants, prompting the club to keep a close watch on his progress.

Per the source, Next Gen director Claudio Chiellini dispatched scouts to assess Amoako in league outings against Viborg FF and Odense BK, and the youngster did not disappoint.

According to Transfermarkt, Prince Amoako Jr. has already registered three goals and an assist in seven Superligaen appearances, with his explosive pace and tricky dribbling leaving Juve’s observers impressed.

Amoako’s rise has inevitably led to comparisons with Tottenham Hotspur’s Mohammed Kudus. Both players came through Ghana’s Right to Dream Academy before moving to Nordsjaelland, and both favour operating from the left wing.

Watch Amoako's goals and skills below:

Amoako mirrors Kudus in blending explosive pace with creativity and a sharp attacking edge, fueling anticipation over just how far he can rise.

Nordsjaelland, known for producing stars like Kamaldeen Sulemana, Andreas Skov Olsen, and Mikkel Damsgaard, continue to cement their reputation as one of Europe’s premier talent factories.

Juventus have not made an official offer yet, but their continued scouting indicates that Amoako Jr. remains a prime target for upcoming transfer windows.

If the transfer goes through, Amoako would add his name to the illustrious list of Ghanaians to wear Juventus colours, joining legends such as Stephen Appiah and Kwadwo Asamoah.

Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah spent two seasons at Juventus between 2004 and 2006 before sealing a move to Fenerbahçe, while Kwadwo Asamoah went on to enjoy six successful years in Turin.

Juventus academy in Ghana

