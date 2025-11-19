Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Antoine Semenyo Trends After Proposal, Old Dance Video Showing His ‘Atopa’ Skills Resurfaces
Football

Antoine Semenyo Trends After Proposal, Old Dance Video Showing His ‘Atopa’ Skills Resurfaces

by  Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe
3 min read
  • Antoine Semenyo has taken over social media after proposing to his long-time girlfriend, Jordeen Buckley
  • As fans celebrated the beautiful moment, an old video of the Ghanaian forward showing off his playful 'atopa' dance moves resurfaced
  • The 25-year-old has been in the spotlight both on and off the pitch this season, with top Premier League sides reportedly interested in him

Antoine Semenyo has taken over social media once again, this time for reasons far from the pitch.

The Ghanaian forward proposed to Jordeen Buckley, his long-time partner, on November 19, 2025, sparking warm reactions across various platforms.

Semenyo proposes to his girlfriend

The moment came shortly after he left the Black Stars camp, where injury concerns prevented him from featuring in the friendly against South Korea.

Semenyo had worn the captain’s band for the first time only days earlier during Ghana’s meeting with Japan on November 14.

After being cleared to continue his recovery away from camp, he used the break to plan an unforgettable surprise.

He arranged a calm, beautiful setting and went down on one knee to ask his long-time girlfriend to spend her life with him.

Below are photos from Semenyo's proposal:

Jordeen shared photos of the event on Instagram, proudly showing her ring while giving followers a look at the elegant setup where they celebrated.

Their bond has always been visible, with the couple often sharing joyful moments online.

She also appears at stadiums from time to time to support the Black Stars attacker.

Semenyo's atopa dance moves spark online excitement

As fans admired the proposal, an old clip of Semenyo resurfaced, bringing a playful twist to the celebrations.

The short video captured him in his Black Stars training outfit dancing on the team bus, showing off his atopa moves as teammate Jerry Afriyie filmed him.

The clip quickly gained fresh attention, with many linking the joyful dance to the charm that won Jordeen’s heart.

Watch Semenyo's 'atopa' dance moves:

Supporters on X shared hilarious reactions:

@GeneralAzay wrote:

"Jordeen ahu amanne ayigbenii atopa."

@clefSnow explained the mood:

"You fool when you meet your Gees."

@yate_abr3 expressed surprise:

"Na saa na )te3."

@GaruSarkCess added:

"He’s really an entertainer; fear those who have innocent faces."

@MichaelRhule5 concluded with a Code Micky reference:

"Waist work oo."

Top clubs show interest in Semenyo

Away from the romance and humour, interest in the forward’s club future continues to grow.

Reports suggest Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham could take notice in January if his price drops.

Semenyo has enjoyed an impressive campaign with Bournemouth, scoring six goals and providing three assists in 12 Premier League appearances, according to Transfermarkt.

His contract reportedly includes a release clause valued at around 65 million pounds, as cited by The Athletic.

Any side can activate it before a stated deadline, which would allow Bournemouth enough time to secure a replacement.

Semenyo tipped for Real Madrid move

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Premier League striker Troy Deeney believes Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo can reach the very top of world football.

He even said the in-form Ghanaian could one day play for Real Madrid if he keeps improving.

