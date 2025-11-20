A second country on US President Donald Trump’s banned list has secured qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The nation, once described in derogatory terms by Trump, now joins Iran as one of two countries on Trump's restricted list to book a place at the tournament

Slots for next year’s global showpiece are quickly being f

illed, with the official draw scheduled for December 5 in Washington

A second country placed on Donald Trump’s banned list has secured a place at next year’s World Cup, adding an unexpected twist to preparations for the expanded global event.

The tournament begins in June 2026 across the United States, Mexico, and Canada, featuring a new 48-team format.

As of the time of reporting, 42 nations, including the Black Stars, have already booked their tickets.

The remaining places will be decided through play-offs. The allocation includes 16 European representatives, nine from Africa, eight from Asia, six each from South America and the Caribbean, and one guaranteed from Oceania.

Excitement continues to build ahead of the December 5 draw, yet a layer of uncertainty surrounds the two qualified teams, as both appear on Donald Trump’s historic travel ban list.

The two qualified nations on Trump's banned list

During his second tenure as US president, Trump issued a travel ban that affected Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Congo Brazzaville, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen back in June 2025.

Iran, now preparing for a seventh appearance on the biggest stage, topped their qualifying group with 23 points from 10 matches.

Watch an explainer of Trump's banned list:

Despite a commanding performance, the Asian country remains unable to send officials for the World Cup draw because the United States still restricts entry to its nationals.

The conversation deepened when Haiti joined them on November 18, 2025, becoming the second banned nation to reach the 2026 tournament, as cited by SportBIBLE.

Their achievement, viewed by many as a triumph of persistence, has gained global admiration.

Interestingly, Haiti have not hosted an international match since July 2021 due to ongoing unrest.

Their French coach, Sébastien Migne, has not visited Haiti since his appointment 18 months ago, the BBC reports.

The conflict forced the team to adopt Curacao as a temporary home. Curacao themselves made history this week after becoming the smallest nation ever to qualify, following a dramatic draw with Jamaica.

Trump's ban means nationals of the listed countries are generally barred from entering the United States as immigrants or nonimmigrants, marking yet another hurdle for the Haitian delegation.

Haiti earn World Cup berth amid ongoing instability

Haiti’s journey has been hailed as a remarkable story of strength and spirit. Their qualification run continued despite limited resources, travel complications and deep social instability.

The Caribbean nation has struggled since the devastating 2010 earthquake. Armed groups now control large parts of Port au Prince, displacing roughly 1.3 million people and creating famine-level hardship.

International travel advisories still warn visitors to avoid the country due to kidnappings, crime, terrorism and civil disruption.

Trump issues World Cup threat

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh noted that Donald Trump stirred controversy after threatening to move some 2026 World Cup matches.

FIFA, however, has made it clear that the US President has no power to relocate any fixtures.

